George Santos: “I have done nothing unethical”

Although admitting to “embellishing” his résumé, new GOP Rep. George Santos still seems to think he can downplay the scandal around him.

Yesterday, two Democratic Reps. hand-delivered an ethics complaint to Santos’ office. Asked about the complaint by The Hill’s Mychael Schnell, Santos said, “They’re free to do whatever they want to do.”

Asked if he’s concerned, the gay congressman replied: “I’m not, I have done nothing unethical.”

Santos admits lying about his work history, education and owning properties. He admits exaggerating claims about being Jewish (he said he’s instead more “Jew-ish”). Authorities in Brazil say they will likely want to speak to him about the unsettled matter of a stolen checkbook from 2008.

The ethics complaint was filed by House Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman. Like Santos, they represent New York districts. Both are disgusted that Santos’ lies have not resulted in greater reprimand or punishment.

They personally delivered the six-page complaint to Santos’ office. Goldman knocked, entered and left the complaint inside. Watch below.

Ethics complaint

The complaint was filed with the House Ethics Committee. Torres and Goldman urge it to investigate Santos about breaking the Ethics in Government Act.

“In order to safeguard the integrity of federal ethics laws and the House of Representatives itself, we respectfully request that you immediately undertake a full investigation into this matter of George Santos’s failure to timely and accurately file financial disclosure reports and promptly take all other necessary steps to seek appropriate penalties and corrective action,” the complaint reads.

Rep. Dan Goldman tweeted, “George Santos, by his own admission, is an outright fraud. The House has an obligation to police itself and maintain the integrity of the institution. Today’s Ethics Committee complaint that I filed along with @RepRitchie is the first step to holding George Santos accountable.”

Lies, lies and more lies

Besides the lies he told about his background, questions are now focussing on Santos’ finances. In particular, how he came to loan $700,000 of his supposedly own money to his campaign funds.

There are also claims that one of his staffers pretended to be someone from Kevin McCarthy’s office, who then called rich donors and urged them to donate to Santos’ campaign to help him win office.

Santos is already facing federal and local investigations. It seems unlikely he will get any committee assignments in Congress while investigations take place.