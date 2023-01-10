Watch George Santos flee from reporters yet again

Another day in Congress and more footage of Rep. George Santos fleeing from answering questions.

The scandal-hit, GOP freshman faced further allegations this week.

CNBC talked to major GOP donors who feel they were “duped” by Santos and his lies. Some said they donated money specifically after Santos highlighted false claims on his résumé.

It alleges that a member of Santos’ political team was also complicit. It says “Wealthy donors received calls and emails from a man who said he was Dan Meyer, McCarthy’s chief of staff, during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.”

The caller urged the donors to give money to help an up-and-ccoming GOP candidate—Santos—flip a New York seat.

It now turns out the calls didn’t come from McCarthy’s office. The allegations were first reported last month by the Washington Times.

Neither Santos nor his legal team has issued any response to the allegations.

Santos has also not explained how he was able to loan $700,000 of his own money to his own campaign, given his history of debt. He reportedly had just $55,000 to his name in 2020.

Yesterday, the non-profit watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint urging the Federal Elections Commission to investigate Santos over his campaign funding.

Rachel Scott, Congressional Correspondent for ABC, tried to talk to Santos when she encountered him in a corridor on Capitol Hill.

As you can see below, Santos did not want to answer any questions. He and the staffer who was with him reprimanded journalists for invading his “personal space”.

George Santos spent another day dodging questions on Capitol Hill as he’s accused of fabricating almost every single part of his life. pic.twitter.com/gNPnJ4x3aO — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 9, 2023

Scott later tackled Santos again. The Rep. responded, “I’ll be addressing the media soon… on my time.”

Santos ignores questions again: “I’ll be addressing the media soon… on my time.” pic.twitter.com/nMfwYH8fwc — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 9, 2023

“Sacrificial twink”

Online, many were unimpressed.

“If you wanted personal space you shouldn’t have lied about every aspect of your life including your own dang name,” said one Twitter commentator.

“You can be fired for lying on your resume. You can be expelled from college for cheating on your exams. Your marriage can be annulled for concealment. You can go to jail for fraud or lose a loan for falsifying income. Yet you can do any or all of these things & work in Congress,” said another.

