Video of George Santos racing down dead end basement hallway to escape reporters goes viral

After lying to voters about his resumé, including fabricating his entire biography, educational background, and professional qualifications, “George Santos” (if that is his real name) showed up for his first day of work at the U.S. Capitol yesterday and was met with mostly cold shoulders from colleagues and a lot of flashing camera bulbs.

Not long after he arrived, video of 34-year-old Santos standing outside of his congressional office door wearing a backpack and talking on a cellphone landed on Twitter. He appeared to be locked out of the room, although some have speculated that he was “too scared” to go inside.

“George Santos” is too scared to go into his own office pic.twitter.com/vXzkcZQ37P — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 3, 2023

Shortly after that, dramatic footage of Santos rushing down a dead end hallway in the basement of the Longworth House Office Building in an attempt to escape reporters began circulating. (There’s gotta be a metaphor there but it feels like low-hanging fruit, even for us.)

Rep-elect George Santos (R-NY) walked into a dead end in the basement of the Longworth House Office Bldg while speeding ahead of the press corps. Then had to turn around pic.twitter.com/TC61V33LvX — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2023

And later in the day, photos of Santos sitting by himself in the back of the chamber looking lonely, bored, friendless, and completely out of place hit Getty Images.

scenes via Getty Images of George Santos's first day in DC pic.twitter.com/ZJ6aeaehjt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, fellow openly gay New York Rep. Ritchie Torres offered a masterclass in throwing shade when he tweeted a picture of the plaque outside Santos’ new office along with the caption, “I am writing to report an act of vandalism.”

I am writing to report an act of vandalism. pic.twitter.com/tpU7RyQ5Zz — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 3, 2023

According to Politico, Santos has told Republican leaders that he doesn’t plan to run for re-election in 2024. Honestly, after yesterday, we’d be surprised if he even makes it through his first term week.

