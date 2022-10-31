George Takei goes viral with tweet about Bolsonaro’s loss in Brazil

Actor and LGBTQ activist George Takei has summed up the feelings of many with a tweet responding to Brazil’s rejection of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“They defeated extremism and fascism in Brazil. Let’s do it in America,” Takei tweeted.

The message has had over 75k likes in less than 18 hours and thousands of retweets.

The far-right Bolsonaro lost his bid for a second term as President in a run-off election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (commonly just known as “Lula”).

The result was a narrow win. Lula won 60 million votes, the most in Brazilian history. However, Bolsonaro’s supporters also came out in strength. Lula secured 50.9% of the vote, against Bolsonaro’s 49.10%.

The fall of Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro is a homophobic, pro-dictatorship populist whose time in power has received criticism at home and abroad. He dismissed early concerns around the Covid pandemic and contributed to the further destruction of the Amazon rain forests, often questioning the science around climate change.

Brazil has also seen rising poverty and rising inflation under Bolsonaro’s watch.

He was good friends with Donald Trump. As Brazil went to the polls, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to urge Brazilians to vote again for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s defeat makes him the first serving president in Brazilian history to be voted out of office. At the time of writing, and much like Donald Trump in 2020, he has yet to concede defeat. Other world leaders, including Joe Biden and new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have already offered congratulations to Lula on his win.

I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022

