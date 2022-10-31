George Takei goes viral with tweet about Bolsonaro’s loss in Brazil

Actor and LGBTQ activist George Takei has summed up the feelings of many with a tweet responding to Brazil’s rejection of President Jair Bolsonaro.
“They defeated extremism and fascism in Brazil. Let’s do it in America,” Takei tweeted.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 30, 2022
The message has had over 75k likes in less than 18 hours and thousands of retweets.
The far-right Bolsonaro lost his bid for a second term as President in a run-off election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (commonly just known as “Lula”).
The result was a narrow win. Lula won 60 million votes, the most in Brazilian history. However, Bolsonaro’s supporters also came out in strength. Lula secured 50.9% of the vote, against Bolsonaro’s 49.10%.
The fall of Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro is a homophobic, pro-dictatorship populist whose time in power has received criticism at home and abroad. He dismissed early concerns around the Covid pandemic and contributed to the further destruction of the Amazon rain forests, often questioning the science around climate change.
Brazil has also seen rising poverty and rising inflation under Bolsonaro’s watch.
He was good friends with Donald Trump. As Brazil went to the polls, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to urge Brazilians to vote again for Bolsonaro.
He lost. pic.twitter.com/rtxdCTBXad
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2022
Bolsonaro’s defeat makes him the first serving president in Brazilian history to be voted out of office. At the time of writing, and much like Donald Trump in 2020, he has yet to concede defeat. Other world leaders, including Joe Biden and new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have already offered congratulations to Lula on his win.
I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead.
— President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022
6 Comments
m
Clearly the orange loves dictators.
Hey, aneurysm! You have one job, do it right!
RIGay
John Oliver had a piece on this election several weeks ago. Bolsonaro began threatening a coup if he did not win, using his military to keep him in power.
I will be curious if he follows through on the threat, and if he does so before our general election next week. Might really open up our eyes to what happens when you elect fascists into power.
GlobeTrotter
Others may see this as a victory, however I don’t. Lula might have won, but the devastating fact is that almost HALF of Brazil still supported Bolsonaros and his policies. We have a similar problem right now in the USA. Biden might have won the election, but almost half of all Americans have no problem whatsoever with Trump or his platform. They see no harm in voting for an unstable and reckless individual who’d sooner burn the country down to the ground if it benefits him in any way.
LumpyPillows
But it all comes down to winning and the good guys won this one. It is all about winning, and we should never forget it when we are up against people who are incompetent and mean.
cc423
Trump tweets like an 8th grader pretending to be an adult.
LumpyPillows
I usually agree with George, not always, but he is spot on with this one.