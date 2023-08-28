Go behind the scenes of Tomás Matos, Lagoona Bloo, Peppermint & Julian Burzynski’s new music video

(L to R) Maurice Ivy, Lagoona Bloo, Tomás Matos, Peppermint, Julian Burzynski, Luis Rivera I Photography by Syra Sparkle.

And just like that…it was QUICK.

Oraquick, that is. Singing sensations Tomás Matos, Lagoona Bloo, Peppermint and Julian Burzynski lent some serious vocal chops, sequins and signature dance moves for the at-home HIV self-test brand’s latest video campaign, directed and choreographed by Nick Laughlin, with music by Nick Laughlin and Andrew Barret Cox.

The results?

Sickening with a capital “S.”

In case you may have missed it, the foursome got in the groove with the doctor-approved brand, showing how easy (and essential) it is to self-test.

@queerty Get in the groove with doctor approved OraQuick! We enlisted singing sensations Tomás Matos, Lagoona Bloo, Peppermint & Julian Burzynski to show how HIV testing at home is easier (and more essential) than ever. #hivselftest ? original sound – Queerty*

How fun is that? Photographer Syra Sparkle was on set with the divas, capturing behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures because we simply need to see more!

(L to R) Lagoona Bloo, Alec Cohen, Nick Laughlin, Maurice Ivy, Peppermint, Luis Rivera, Julian Burzynski, Tomás Matos.

Tomás Matos.

(L to R) Tomás Matos, Lagoona Bloo, Julian Burzynski.

Julian Burzynski.

Peppermint.

Choreographer and dancer Richard JMV was feeling the groove and duetted the cutest video:

Want more BTS?

(L to R) Maurice Ivy, Nick Laughlin, Peppermint, Luis Rivera, Alec Cohen.

Lagoona Bloo, Julian Burzynski.

Maria Tridas, Nick Laughlin.

Nick Laughlin, Tomás Matos.

If you (yes YOU, the reader) feel so inclined, duet our video and we’ll share our favorites to our socials!