GOP candidate Scott Esk has some WILD views about gay people that voters should know about

A republican lawmaker running to represent Oklahoma City in the state House has made headlines lately for his horrible, homophobic past.

Scott Esk, 56, isn’t backing down, either — he’s just as awful today as he was a decade ago.

Back in 2013, Esk wrote on Facebook that gay people are “worthy of death” and “we would be totally in the right” to stone them. He’s also referred to homosexuality as an “insidious addiction.” Charming.

The comments resurfaced a year later during his unsuccessful bid for a different House seat.

You’d think that he’d have learned his lesson this time around, but when contacted this week by The Oklahoman, Esk refused to comment.

He did, however, post a video to his YouTube page defending his abhorrent take.

“I’ve stood up for what is right in the past, and I intend to in the future and I am right now,” he said. “That’s got me in trouble. The media are not my friends, as far as I’m concerned.”

Notice how Esk is also attempting to play the ‘victim of the media’ card. In fact, he’s repeatedly attacked a local Oklahoma City television station for reporting on his very public comments in its current election coverage… aka journalists doing their job.

“I had an opinion against homosexuality,” Esk said in his July YouTube video he made in response to a KFOR story. “Well, does that make me a homophobe? Maybe some people think it does, but as far as I and many of the voters of House District 87 are concerned, it simply makes me a Christian.”

Those Christian values were nowhere to be found when Esk lost his job as a data management analyst in 2011 after he allegedly threatened and harassed leaders at his church.

Come on, Oklahoma voters — show this clown the door.