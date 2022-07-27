Audio of anti-LGBTQ lawmaker’s speech at gay son’s wedding leaks and the tweets are brutal

This week we learned about GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson, the Pennsylvania lawmaker who voted against protecting same-sex marriage rights then jetted off to celebrate his gay son’s wedding.

We wondered allowed about what on Earth his reception toast was like, knowing the grooms and their guests were aware of exactly what side of history he was on.

Well, wonder no more — a wedding attendee recorded Thompson’s speech and has leaked it online.

The guest shared the audio anonymously with Buzzfeed News, telling the outlet “I think the word should definitely get out there. These politicians need to be exposed for who they really are.”

In the speech, Thompson emphasized health. Like, a lot. “It’s all about having a healthy child. But it’s about being healthy. It’s about them being healthy.”

He also said he hopes his children “find their way, find opportunity, they find inspiration.”

But maybe don’t look to Thompson for any of that inspiration. He was one of 157 Republicans to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act, which seeks to repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and require federal recognition of same-sex marriages in the United States.

Still, he said he was “thankful” that his son found his “true love,” and welcomed him into the family with open arms. Apparently all those other same-sex couples in antigay states are on their own, though, if the conservative Right gets its way.

Here’s the audio recording of the very special toast:

.@BuzzfeedNews uncovers new audio of Rep. Glenn Thompson's (R-PA) speech at his gay son's wedding three days after voting against federal recognition of same-sex marriages: "This has been a really good experience … to have a new son enter the family … We're just blessed." pic.twitter.com/m4W7YLolkU — The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2022

And a full transcript in all its hypocritical glory:

We really appreciate you all being here, and being a part of that. You know, as a parent — parents have hopes and dreams, right, with their kids, from the time that they’re born and they’re creeping and crawling and walking and falling over and walking again, and all the things that they learn right through their teens and into becoming adults. We have hopes and dreams. First of all, obviously, we hope right from the beginning, it’s all about having a healthy child. But it’s about being healthy. It’s about them being healthy. We hope for safety. We’re hoping that they find their way, find opportunity, they find inspiration. And as they grow and as they get a little older, we also hope and pray they’re going to find that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that: Someone to grow old with. So we’re just really thankful that you’re here. It actually goes beyond that, as parents. We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That’s what we’re rooting for. We’ve been fortunate with three sons, and [REDACTED]’s done a great job of adding to the family. Every kid showed up through cesarean section so it wasn’t all pleasant, right! So this has been a really good experience, especially for Penny, to have a new son enter the family! So we’re just blessed, and we just want to say thank you to everyone here as part of the celebration.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts:

