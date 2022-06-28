claws out

Openly gay Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald is having none of Clarence Thomas’ B.S.

By

We think it’s safe to say openly gay Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald and antigay U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas won’t be sitting down for a nice dinner together anytime soon.

McDonald just blasted Thomas in a Facebook post after the 74-year-old judge said SCOTUS should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell–cases which established federal protections for contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage, respectively–following its vote to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.

Related: Clarence Thomas wastes literally no time using Roe decision to attack gay rights

“Mr. Justice Thomas had much to say today about my loving marriage,” McDonald, who married his husband Charles Gray in 2009, said on Facebook. “Oddly he didn’t have much to say about his ‘Loving’ marriage.”

“Loving”, of course, is a reference to Loving v. Virginia, the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a Virginia ban on interracial marriage. The 2016 film Loving tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in that landmark case, and was nominated for several awards, including a Best Actress Oscar nod for Ruth Negga.

Ironically, Thomas, who is Black, lives with his wife Ginni, who is white, in Virginia. In 2015, he was one of the four justices who dissented in Obergefell.

McDonald and Gray were married six years before that ruling, when McDonald was serving in the state legislature. Their wedding was officiated by then-Stamford Mayor Dannel Malloy, who later became Governor of Connecticut.

In 2013, Malloy nominated McDonald to become the second openly gay man to serve on an American state’s Supreme Court. Today, he is one of eleven LGBTQ state supreme court justices serving in the United States.

Related: Lori Lightfoot just said what everyone else is thinking about Clarence Thomas

McDonald joins a growing number of queer leaders who are speaking out against Thomas’ threat against LGBTQ equality. Last weekend, Chicago’s lesbian mayor Lori Lightfoot marched in her city’s Pride parade and gave an impassioned speech about last week’s Supreme Court ruling.

“We will not live in a world, not in my city, where our rights are taken from us or rolled back,” she said, before declaring, “F*ck Clarence Thomas!”

Video of the moment has been blowing up on Twitter.

In an exclusive interview with Queerty last week, attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represented Edie Windsor in United States v. Windsor and successfully convinced the Supreme Court to strike down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, cautioned people against catastrophizing the Roe decision.

“I obviously understand fear and depression, but I would urge people to overcome that,” said Kaplan. “One thing I can say that could help to buck people up is the fact that LGBTQ rights in our country evolved and developed at a faster pace than any other minority group in recent history.”

Related: Roberta Kaplan on the demise of Roe v. Wade and what’s next for equality

She added, “It was an enormous achievement over a relatively short period of time when you compare it to, say, the rights of African Americans under Jim Crow. Backlash is inevitable, but it doesn’t mean our rights are all going to be taken away. ”

“The number-one thing that LGBTQ Americans have to do is to vote and to make sure that every single person who knows and loves them votes for candidates who believe in our Constitution, who believe in equal protection, and who believe in the equal dignity of all Americans, regardless of who they love, the color of their skin, or who they marry.”

Here’s what Twitter has been saying about Thomas’ threat against LGBTQ equality…