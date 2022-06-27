Lori Lightfoot just said what everyone else is thinking about Clarence Thomas

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has never been one to mince words.

Over the weekend, the openly lesbian mayor attended Chicago Pride, where she marched in the parade and gave an impassioned speech about Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that saw Roe v. Wade overturned.

“We will not live in a world, not in my city, where our rights are taken from us or rolled back,” Lightfoot said, before declaring, “F*ck Clarence Thomas!”

Video of the moment has been blowing up on Twitter.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot takes the stage and proclaims, "F*ck Clarence Thomas." pic.twitter.com/fLur8ussTi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2022

In his concurring opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, Thomas said the Court should also take another look at Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell–cases which established federal protections for contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage, respectively.

“For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” he wrote.

The Court’s decision to overturn Roe upends nearly 50 years of precedent which allowed abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion will likely soon be outlawed in half the states.

Lightfoot isn’t the only one who’s pissed at Thomas. Here’s what others are saying…

Language of SCOTUS decision on Roe has an ominous tone of anger and revenge — especially Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 27, 2022

Not a single day should go by without mentioning Ginni Thomas committing sedition with the help of her husband Uncle Clarence Thomas and both of them should be arrested, prosecuted and convicted. They have damaged SCOTUS irreparably and have made it illegitimate. — Ricky Davila 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRickyDavila) June 26, 2022

Clarence Thomas just said the court should now go after gay marriage, birth control, and the basic right to privacy. Notably absent: interracial marriage. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 24, 2022

Clarence Thomas is 74. Samuel Alito is 72. Who do you want in office when they die? That should be the SOLE factor affecting your general election vote from now until they die. — Jen Psaki stan account (@AngryLawyerLady) June 26, 2022

Clarence Thomas already declared he wants to overturn protections for same-sex marriage, gay sex, and contraception. Pack the court. — ttsci (@ttsciCFB) June 24, 2022

Clarence Thomas is saying people need to “live with outcomes they don’t agree with.” He should tell that to Ginni Thomas. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 26, 2022

If only there would have been red flags during Clarence Thomas’s SCOTUS confirmation hearings. #AnitaHillWasRight — Dansting (@Dansting) June 27, 2022

During the final week of Pride month, Justice Clarence Thomas made clear that the Supreme Court is coming for our rights next. We won’t let them. — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) June 27, 2022

I think Clarence Thomas wants interracial marriage to be banned. Easiest way to jettison Ginni. pic.twitter.com/K8qc9Q7S5q — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇮🇳🇺🇦 (@piyushmittal) June 27, 2022

I am going to get Clarence Thomas pregnant — Snorklhuahua (@weinerdog4life) June 26, 2022

In an exclusive interview with Queerty last week, attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represented Edie Windsor in United States v. Windsor and successfully convinced the Supreme Court to strike down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, cautioned people against catastrophizing the situation.

“I obviously understand fear and depression, but I would urge people to overcome that,” said Kaplan. “One thing I can say that could help to buck people up is the fact that LGBTQ rights in our country evolved and developed at a faster pace than any other minority group in recent history.”

“It was an enormous achievement over a relatively short period of time when you compare it to, say, the rights of African Americans under Jim Crow. Backlash is inevitable, but it doesn’t mean our rights are all going to be taken away. ”

She continued, “The number-one thing that LGBTQ Americans have to do is to vote and to make sure that every single person who knows and loves them votes for candidates who believe in our Constitution, who believe in equal protection, and who believe in the equal dignity of all Americans, regardless of who they love, the color of their skin, or who they marry.”

