GOP lawmaker “thrilled” to attend gay son’s wedding… 3 days after voting against same-sex marriage

GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania said — through a spokesperson — he was “thrilled to attend and celebrate” his gay son’s wedding on Friday. Congrats to the happy couple! But it sure is awkward that, just three days earlier, Thompson cast his vote against a House bill that would protect marriage equality.
The Pennsylvania lawmaker was one of 157 Republicans to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act, which seeks to repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and require federal recognition of same-sex marriages in the United States. It’s now headed to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain fate.
The House vote came about after the Supreme Court decided last month to overturn Roe v Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to individual states. Many of those states have since made access to abortion impossible or highly restricted.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion on the ruling, said the court should look again at Obergefell v. Hodges. That 2015 case legalized same-sex marriage across the U.S.
Thompson was one of a number of Republicans to condemn the legislation as a cheap electoral gimmick by Democrats. However, 47 of his GOP House colleagues disagreed and crossed the aisle to protect the hard-won rights of LGBTQ Americans.
“This bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores,” spokesperson Maddison Stone said.
Thompson’s son told NBC News that he “married the love of [his] life,” and Stone reported that Thompson is “very happy” to welcome his new son-in-law into the family.
We can only imagine the toast he gave at the reception.
abfab
Persona non grata. Bad karma…bad company…bad wedding guest. Oh yeah, bad father.
novadude
One set of rules for himself (and his family) and a different set of rules for everyone else.
Another glaring example of a hallmark of “conservatives”: hypocrisy.
Cam
He hates his gay son so much he voted against his civil rights. Oh, I’m sure he made up some B.S. story about it not mattering and he got some big donations so had to vote that way, but deep down he hates his kid, and like all Republicans is a homophobe and a bigot.
bachy
There is some kind of bizarre disconnect in the conservative psyche. In the lead up to the invasion of Iraq, I was discussing it with a conservative cousin, who was decidedly pro-war.
I asked if he would send his son to fight in Iraq.
He said, “No.”
So I asked, “Whose sons do you want to fight it, then?”
GlobeTrotter
Rights for me, but not for thee.
Mister P
Geez. It’s like everything is a game to them.
John
This reminds me of anti-abortion folk that would immediately schedule an abortion if their daughter got pregnant.
Brian
The bill isn’t just a “stunt.” DOMA is still on the books, and leaving it there is like supporting a “trigger law.” Once a court questions any part of it (the marriage ceremonies, the resulting benefits like health insurance, etc.) then DOMA immediately becomes law again. The only way to stop the trigger law is to repeal DOMA beforehand.
Thad
This news was retweeted without comment by…Dan Rather?!
It is certainly curious. But nothing new. Remember Candace Gingrich?