‘Great British Bake Off’ brings gay sex jokes to Twitter and we stan

Great British Bakeoff has been known to embrace a cheeky joke or two–that’s one of the reasons the lighthearted Netflix cooking competition is so popular–but whoever is in charge of the show’s social media just took things a step further. And gayer.
We think this person deserves a raise.
Related: ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestant accidentally makes x-rated cookie
The official GBBO account tweeted a screenshot from one of its many episodes with the closed captioning displaying: “Is the top straight?”
“Unlikely,” the show captioned the image. Zing!
Unlikely. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/vbYLA6jJHG
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) July 13, 2021
The post quickly gained steam on Twitter and GBBO was right there to keep the joke afloat.
“I can’t believe this is the real GBBO account i-” one commenter posted, prompting this reply from the show:
“There’s an innuendo in this tweet? We’ll have to get to the bottom of this.” Zing!
Related: ‘British Baking Show’ contestants appear to be everyone’s favorite new couple
There's an innuendo in this tweet? We'll have to get to the bottom of this. #GBBO
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) July 13, 2021
“Whoever runs your socials deserves a raise for this one,” another wrote, to which GBBO responded:
“Why thank you! Yes, all the socials. Versatility is everything.” Zing!
Why thank you! Yes, all the socials. Versatility is everything. ?#GBBO
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) July 13, 2021
Other followers weren’t so lucky to get a personalized response, but had reactions to share:
Only til he meets me
— Daviemoo ?????????? ????? (@Daviemoo) July 13, 2021
I really had to check if this was the official BBO account ?
— Sam ? becoming a FE3H stan account (@uglyboyklique) July 13, 2021
Lmao when the guy on Grindr tells me topping doesn’t make him gay sksksk
— Kian ? BLM ? #FreeBritney (@xDevious_Desire) July 14, 2021
What’s worse? A straight top or a pic.twitter.com/7BSipoaFKe
— Alex Harwell (@majesticelephnt) July 14, 2021
— nicholas (@nickjmb) July 14, 2021
— Floss (@LaurenObie100) July 14, 2021