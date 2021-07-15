‘Great British Bake Off’ brings gay sex jokes to Twitter and we stan

Great British Bakeoff has been known to embrace a cheeky joke or two–that’s one of the reasons the lighthearted Netflix cooking competition is so popular–but whoever is in charge of the show’s social media just took things a step further. And gayer.

We think this person deserves a raise.

The official GBBO account tweeted a screenshot from one of its many episodes with the closed captioning displaying: “Is the top straight?”

“Unlikely,” the show captioned the image. Zing!

The post quickly gained steam on Twitter and GBBO was right there to keep the joke afloat.

“I can’t believe this is the real GBBO account i-” one commenter posted, prompting this reply from the show:

“There’s an innuendo in this tweet? We’ll have to get to the bottom of this.” Zing!

“Whoever runs your socials deserves a raise for this one,” another wrote, to which GBBO responded:

“Why thank you! Yes, all the socials. Versatility is everything.” Zing!

Other followers weren’t so lucky to get a personalized response, but had reactions to share:

