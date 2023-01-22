Guys reveal the point their open relationships would cross the line into cheating

When couples decide to be non-monogamous, they often lay down ground rules for their third-party playtimes. And some of those rules lit up Reddit this month when one user asked the r/askgaybros community for their “line in the sand for cheating” in an open relationship.

In one of the most popular comments on the thread, a user said that his partner “getting emotionally involved with another guy or [spending more] time with him” would be crossing the line.

Many other users concurred. “We avoid ‘dates’ and just do hookups for this very reason,” one person said. “Makes it just sex.”

Another wrote, “Yeah, mine wasn’t when he had sex with someone else, but when they went to a Disney movie. Everyone’s lines in the sand are different, and they don’t have to make sense.”

Meanwhile, other Redditors said they put the kibosh on overnight dates or repeat meet-ups.

And several users said secrets and lies are big no-nos in their open relationships. “We keep all of our escapades out in the open,” one wrote.

“They should let me know if they are playing with someone else, [and] pictures are nice too!” a second person wrote. “It’s cheating when they do it behind my back.”

“The moment one partner feels the need to hide their activity, cheating is in progress,” a third Reddit user observed.

One commenter said “emotional involvement” would be the only grounds for cheating, while other “violations”—like lying about a hookup happening or not using a condom—would be “just a breach of trust.”

Another Redditor gave his take after more 20 years in an open relationship. “Both of us have had outside people we really liked a lot. We discussed it and kept very close tabs on our level of commitment,” that user wrote. “I think, though, that had one of us really started to become deeply involved with someone else, we would have considered a polyamorous relationship rather than break up. The issue for us isn’t ‘Can you love someone other than me?’ It’s more like ‘Would you stop loving me?’”

Then there was the dude who wrote a thoughtful comment about not actually having a line in the sand. “People make mistakes, even people we love,” he explained. “We all deserve honesty, but we also all deserve understanding and forgiveness. Also, feelings are part of openness. Romantic feelings, confusing feelings, feelings that change individuals and relationships. So I would say ‘cheating’ isn’t really a thing, in my opinion. That doesn’t mean there isn’t such a thing as bad behavior. But I don’t relate to the idea of ‘the unforgivable relationship-sin that can ruin everything.’”

