Guys reveal whether they’d ever star in an adult film

For some people, doing adult films is an empowering, ego-boosting experience. “It has actually helped me be comfortable with myself,” an indie model explained on Quora recently. “It’s powerful and freeing, and honestly, I have a blast.”
And many other report having the polar opposite experience. “The minute you have sex on camera, you become a second-class citizen,” performer Siouxsie Q told GQ in 2019.
So with that quandary in mind, one Reddit user asked fellow r/askgaybros readers last month if they’d ever work in the adult industry. (“I’ve been approached about it before, and the thought of it kinda turns me on, but I don’t know,” that Reddit user wrote in the now-deleted post.)
Here are some of the answers from that thread, edited for readability and arranged from “hard no” to “hard yes”…
“I’d never do it.”
“It’s is hot… but the real-life consequences of doing that kind of work have taught me the hard way that some fantasies should remain fantasies.”
“I’ve been approached to do it and to be an underwear model, and the thought of it always turns me on, but when I think it back, nope. I won’t do it.”
“Been offered few years ago, but nope. Once it’s out, it’s out permanently, and I’m not looking to alter my future and image forever in such a way.”
“Worked on a set for a while, and I wouldn’t ever want to be a performer.”
“No. It doesn’t directly pay nearly enough, and I’m not in it for ‘exposure’ that I have to maintain and keep working at like a part-time job.”
“I would be cool with my partner filming us during sex, but that’s as far as I would go. I wouldn’t want the content out there for everyone to see.”
“No. Maybe with a mask.”
“I have a professional career, so no. At the very least, I would have to have my face blurred out. If that is the case, I’m game.”
“I seriously considered it when I was like 19, to be honest. Contacted a couple of studios even and sent them pictures and did applications. Never went any further. I’m a little older now, and I don’t think I’d be what they want, and I don’t know if I’d do it anymore.”
“I mean, I could give it a try, but I’d be terribly bad at it.”
“I wouldn’t rule it out.”
“I mean, if my first, second, and third career choice didn’t work out, then sure.”
“For the right price, yeah. The people saying no are lying. If someone offered me a million dollars, I’d probably do it.”
“Sure, if I got paid.”
“I’d do it. Recording us is kind of a turn-on.”
“Solo, I already do. With someone else? If I could get my hubby’s permission, I’d love to, but alas, he doesn’t like to be on camera and doesn’t like me hooking up with others.”
“I would. Bound to be some amateur videos of me out there somewhere.”
“Sure! If someone gave me an offer—after seeing me—I’d be happy to take their money.”
“Why wouldn’t you? They are paying you to have sex with a hot guy who is very willing. … It sounds like a win-win to me.”
Vince
I’ve done it in my past. Luckily not much and before the internet hit big. Today if you do it it’s guaranteed to be there forever. You’ll have some dudes dick in your mouth or ass with some stupid look on your face to be easily googled for all time. Also, no matter what anyone tells you. You will be looked down on. Even if they want to have sex with you. People are weird.
If you want to do it then make sure you own everything like having an only fans. Never let a studio own you. You don’t get shit for what you expose yourself to. There’s just allot of hidden costs for that easy $1000 or whatever they’re paying these days.
LumpyPillows
Really seems like OnlyFans is the way to really make money with naughty and sexual videos.
Never did any of that in my prime…talking pictures were just invented at the time. Never looked down on anyone who has…including my current man.
Man About Town
I don’t quite understand this “You will be looked down on” assumption. For what reason? I don’t think I would ever look down on someone or judge him just because he does porn; my feeling would be “Good for him; I hope he’s doing it in a safe environment.”
Or as Don Vito Corleone once said, “It doesn’t make a difference to me what a man does for a living.”
KissBananaPeels
Nope…the world is amazingly small and everyone has reach to mess up another person’s life…so NOPE!
Terrycloth
Are you kidding ? I can’t find anybody who would want to go home with me let alone see me naked…
Lol
Tombear
With background checks companies do these days a porn past will be discovered. Most people look down on porn performers. Do the math.
LumpyPillows
Porn is legal. I wonder if someone could sue for being denied a job just over a past porn video? I think/hope the stigma of naked photos and video will rapidly diminish as it become apparent 90% of all job applicants in the future will have at least one floating around.
bachy
I work in advertising and I can say that participation in the process is nothing like the fantasy the public sees in the finished images. That goes for both still photography (advertising and fashion) and film. Performing in a manner that ends up looking “realistic” in the finished product is much more difficult than most people realize. You’re constrained by the director’s POV, surrounded by multiple technicians, repeatedly stopping and starting, all under surgical lighting. The fact that you’re getting paid renders irrelevant the fact that you might find your scene partner an asshole you can’t stand and would never fcuk in a million years. Post-production enhancements like editing, filters, color correction and retouching radically transform the original imagery into something approaching perfection.
Diplomat
I’ve always wondered how porn performers deal with a screen partner they don’t like. Seems like it would not transfer well.
taddykstone@gmail.com
I would never ever. Never been completely comfortable with nudity myself. So to be filmed having sex is way way out of my comfort levels. I’m a lights out kind of guy.
Diplomat
The negative consequences are too great, so no, never.
MISTERJETT
it has always been a fantasy for me. i did have the opportunity, but i decided not to mainly because of the shame(their word, not mine) it would have brought to my family. now that i’m not as young, cute and skinny as i was back then, it will forever be just a fantasy.