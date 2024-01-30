Hip hip hooray! Jonathan Romero is the latest gay NFL cheerleader headed to the Super Bowl

When it comes to Super Bowl time, gay NFL cheerleaders are ready to shine.

For the second time in three years, there will be at least one gay cheerleader on the sidelines for the big game. Jonathan Romero will be cheering on the San Francisco 49ers! 📣

He seems ecstatic, chronicling every moment of the Niners’ championship run.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams made history when they brought five out gay cheerleaders to Super Bowl LVI. Two of them, Jose Capetillo and Brendan Ryan, were co-captains this season.

They both wished Romero luck on their Instagram stories.

“Can’t wait to watch this superstar singlehandedly represent the boyz at Super Bowl LVIII!!,” wrote Ryan in all caps. “Soooo proud of you.”

They each told Queerty being an NFL cheerleader is one of their greatest honors.

“It feels really, really special,” said Capetillo.

“It really is an honor! Even hearing you say that, it just makes it all the more special,” added Ryan.

Romero is living the dream himself. Now in his second season, he still can’t believe he’s at the stadium each week, cheering for one of the league’s most iconic franchises.

“Never in a million years did I think this would happen. If you told me this two years ago, I would have said you’d be lying,” he told Outsports.

That’s when Romero sent in an audition tape for the Gold Rush, the 49ers’ cheerleading team. Given the dearth of men on the roster, he didn’t expect to get called back.

But he did! Now, Romero is the first and only male cheerleader in 49ers history.

“Rookie season has been a dream, and I will never take it for granted,” he posted last year on Instagram. “I am so lucky and so humbled to be able to experience this with all of these incredibly talented and beautiful ladies. This season has changed my life, and [it’s] not over yet! Cheers to being faithful.”

The 49ers have provided Romero with a lot to cheer for. They’re one of the best teams in the NFL and entered the season as Super Bowl favorites. Stocked with a great roster and an offensive guru at head coach, they’ve lived up to the hype… so far.

Next Sunday’s matchup will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV against the Chiefs, who won the first meeting. But this time, the 49ers will have at least one gay on their side. It’s fitting, too, considering the 49ers reside in SF–one of the gay capitals of the world!

The 49ers are maybe the most gay-friendly organization in the NFL, completely with an LGBTQ+ fan club and gender-neutral merchandise.

Romero is one of several out gay cheerleaders across the league. In addition to the Rams, the Carolina Panthers have two out LGBTQ+ cheerleaders on their team: Chris Crawford and Justine Lindsay. Lindsay is the first out trans cheerleader in league history.

The New England Patriots, who enjoy a long-lasting partnership with the National Gay Flag Football League, have an out gay cheerleader as well.

Romero told Outsports the league’s male cheerleaders share a bond.

“It’s why we’re a part of the small community of male NFL cheerleaders,” he said. “This is the end goal for a lot of people, being able to be in a community with other male cheerleaders. Now I have friends across the league.”

Like other out cheerleaders, Romero says he’s experienced nothing but support from his coaches and teammates.

“The 49ers as an organization has treated me with unconditional love,” he said. “As a male on a primarily female team, I was nervous. But the staff, the fans, my coaches, my teammates, I’ve felt nothing but support.”

With the Super Bowl in Vegas, Romero is bound for a crazy couple of weeks ahead! We know he will handle himself in style, like his gay cheering brothers all across the NFL.