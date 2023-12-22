Hockey star Connor McDavid wraps his stick in Pride tape in yet another stand against homophobic NHL leadership

The NHL tried to dampen Pride celebrations this season, barring players from wearing rainbow jerseys, and for a short-lived period, even prohibiting them from wrapping their sticks in rainbow tape.

But the New Jersey Devils found a clever workaround Thursday night. The team permitted players to wear special Pride jerseys as they arrived to the arena, essentially sticking the middle finger to the league.

And they looked great doing it!

Visibility matters! An #NJDevils fan who may be struggling with their own sexuality will see this and know they have support from their favorite team. So thankful for the team behind the scenes that continue to make Pride Night special. https://t.co/08Kb9Iyiy7 — Joe Altenau (@joealtenau) December 21, 2023

The Devils’ sixth annual Pride Night was a rocking success, complete with Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets. A team representative told NJ.com they acknowledge the “work is not finished throughout the hockey community” but they want to be “leaders in the change.”

Thursday’s affair was an excellent starting point. At the end of the game, the team’s mascot took to the ice sporting a rainbow jersey of his own.

Specialty jersey ban apparently doesn’t apply to mascots. #PrideNight ? pic.twitter.com/NFpKXuwN3X — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 22, 2023

Shoutout to the Devils fan giving out free Pride Night bracelets, which Vivien (Swiftie that she is) gladly accepted. pic.twitter.com/GViWZD5eF0 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 22, 2023

Better yet, the Devils weren’t the only team celebrating Pride last night at the Prudential Center. Some players on the opposing Edmonton Oilers, who won the game 6-3, wrapped their sticks in Pride tape as an act of solidarity.

Devils player Curtis Lazar wrapped his stick in rainbow tape as well.

Several Oilers players used Pride Tape during warmups in support of the Devils' #HockeyisForEveryone night ? pic.twitter.com/3lFLZ0cfG8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 22, 2023

It’s interesting that the one thing that got more players to use pride tape was the league trying to ban pride tape. https://t.co/QEuNxSz6ms — SouthJerseyScoop (@alex_goldman26) December 22, 2023

While it was great to see the Oilers participate in the festivities, special credit goes to Connor McDavid, one of the biggest stars in the NHL. The four-time All-Star wrapped his stick in Pride tape during warmups.

His gesture sent quite the rainbow message!

you want to see a leader? here's connor mcdavid, the best player on the planet wearing pride tape in warmups in a game where the OTHER team is having their pride night. that's a leader. pic.twitter.com/ciGzkQLD69 — alyssa (@alyssalerae) December 22, 2023

It’s hard to overstate McDavid’s dominance. The 26-year-old captain has led the league in points five times, including in three of the last four seasons. With a resume like that, it’s fair to say McDavid might be the most visible LGBTQ+ ally in male pro sports.

When the NHL announced its misguided ban on Pride-themed jerseys, he spoke out against the decision.

“It’s disappointing to see,” he told reporters. “It’s not my call, but obviously it’s disappointing. I certainly can’t speak for every organization.”

But McDavid can speak for the Oilers, who are steadfast in their support of the LGBTQ+ community. They were the first NHL team to use rainbow tape on their sticks, and were also one of the first clubs to embrace Pride Nights. Back in 2014, then-captain Andrew Ference marched in Edmonton’s Pride parade wearing his Oilers jersey–a strong statement given the team’s stature in the city.

Each summer, the Oilers play in the Pride Cup, which coincides with Edmonton’s Pride celebrations.

“I know in Edmonton, we were one of the first teams to use the Pride tape. We strongly feel hockey is for everybody, and that includes the Pride nights,” said McDavid.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman banned players from wearing speciality jerseys this season, bowing to the small group of homophobes who refused to wear rainbow sweaters last year. The low point for the league came before days before the start of the 2023-34 season, when the NHL also issued a ban on Pride tape.

But mercifully, that edict was short-lived. Scores of players spoke out, and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott wrapped his stick in Pride tape, anyway, defying the league.

Congratulations Travis and the @arizonacoyotes for the home opener win today. And Travis, we’re glad you got your tape. Many appreciate your leadership using Pride Tape in game. #StickUpForPrideTape pic.twitter.com/yAqHGyRoeF — Pride Tape (@PrideTape) October 21, 2023

So far this season, multiple star players have displayed their support for LGBTQ+ folx. Earlier this month, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand wrapped his stick in Pride tape, and was rewarded with a hat trick.

Under usual circumstances, these stands for inclusion would be a positive story for the league. Instead, they make the NHL look foolish.

Bettman attempted to quell Pride celebrations, but actually accomplished the inverse. He fueled a rainbow backlash.

Well done, commish!