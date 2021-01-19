Ivanka tries to rewrite history on Twitter, crows about her non-accomplishments as she exits D.C.

When it comes to writing insincere and tone-deaf tweets, Ivanka Trump is always reliable. In fact, it might be what she does best.

Yesterday, the first daughter, who refuses to share any of her six toilets with her security service detail, gave a little shoutout to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on her Twitter page.

“Today, we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” she wrote, along with an inspirational quote from the Civil Rights leader.

Ironic coming from someone who, just last week, called white supremacists/insurrectionists “American Patriots” and who’s father/boss has spent his presidency cozying up to racists.

Today, we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits." -MLK, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/BiKpvRhCop — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 18, 2021

Ivanka’s tweet yesterday was one of many exceptionally bad ones as of late.

Last weekend, she tweeted about all her various non-accomplishments over the past four years in a clear attempt to rewrite history and distract from the fact that she aided and abetted the absolute worst president in American history.

Many of her tweets are about all the great jobs she’s created, as well as the amazing programs she’s built for apprenticeship opportunities for hard-working Americans. Never mind the fact that employers cut roughly 140,000 jobs just last month and the economy is in the toilet.

We established a public-private sector workforce policy advisory to rethink how we prepare ALL Americans for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Together, we created a massive ad campaign to increase awareness of the multiple pathways to good-paying jobs. pic.twitter.com/SZniGW4cUO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 18, 2021

She’s also been tweeting about all the starving families she’s delivered meals to through the Farmers to Families food program. Never mind the fact that those families wouldn’t be starving if it weren’t for the Trump administration’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and recovery efforts.

Today, our Farmers to Families ??? Food Box program will roll out Round 5 adding $1.5 Billion of new funding. Created to fed hungry Americans during the pandemic, F2F has fed over 3.3 Billion families in need nutritious, locally-sourced food fresh from America’s small farms. ?? pic.twitter.com/yXGUdKd0yT — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 19, 2021

Yesterday’s MLK Jr. tweet was like a cherry on top of all Ivanka’s disingenuous and self-aggrandizing tweets we’ve been subjected to these past four years.

And now, the responses…

Your daddy/husband is a racist, Princess. He’s a birther who put a full page ad in a newspaper calling for the execution of the now exonerated Central Park 5.

He told AMERICAN Congresswomen of color to “go back to their countries”. He’s everything MLK fought AGAINST. So don’t. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 18, 2021

And how exactly are you honoring him? With a day of service? By apologizing for your father’s long history of racism, from his rental practices to the Central Park Five to lying about Barack Obama’s birth? Or will you just be tweeting this? — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) January 18, 2021

The fact you made the Secret Service rent a toilet shows this statement means nothing! — Patrice Zneqo (@ZneqoPatrice) January 18, 2021

All the Racist White Trash that was Yelling Against #BlackLivesMatter But now they’re all Tweeting ❤️about #MartinLutherKingDay ?!?! Nahhhh FUCK Y’ALL. Like in a super FUCK you POS way. Not in a casual frat boy “Fuck y’all” way. Like, in “please know you’re fuckin TRASH” way — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) January 19, 2021

iyarnka i literally do not wish one peaceful thing on you or ur family ever and i’m not entirely mad at that — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) January 19, 2021

Men like your racist daddy and his monstrous base murdered him. Enjoy the day. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 18, 2021

It would’ve been better and more genuine if you had not posted anything about MLK. But this tone deafness is also very on-brand with you. — NHS-🇩🇪🇭🇺🇺🇸 (@2fish1whale) January 18, 2021

The audacity of the caucasity — Like the water filter (@Brittaebutler) January 19, 2021

Your dad would have denied him housing. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 18, 2021

How Ivanka sees MLK pic.twitter.com/5841sVtlDx — Daily Cartoons (@DaylieKartunes) January 18, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.