revisionist barbie

Ivanka tries to rewrite history on Twitter, crows about her non-accomplishments as she exits D.C.

By

When it comes to writing insincere and tone-deaf tweets, Ivanka Trump is always reliable. In fact, it might be what she does best.

Yesterday, the first daughter, who refuses to share any of her six toilets with her security service detail, gave a little shoutout to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on her Twitter page.

“Today, we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” she wrote, along with an inspirational quote from the Civil Rights leader.

Ironic coming from someone who, just last week, called white supremacists/insurrectionists “American Patriots” and who’s father/boss has spent his presidency cozying up to racists.

Ivanka’s tweet yesterday was one of many exceptionally bad ones as of late.

Last weekend, she tweeted about all her various non-accomplishments over the past four years in a clear attempt to rewrite history and distract from the fact that she aided and abetted the absolute worst president in American history.

Many of her tweets are about all the great jobs she’s created, as well as the amazing programs she’s built for apprenticeship opportunities for hard-working Americans. Never mind the fact that employers cut roughly 140,000 jobs just last month and the economy is in the toilet.

She’s also been tweeting about all the starving families she’s delivered meals to through the Farmers to Families food program. Never mind the fact that those families wouldn’t be starving if it weren’t for the Trump administration’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and recovery efforts.

Yesterday’s MLK Jr. tweet was like a cherry on top of all Ivanka’s disingenuous and self-aggrandizing tweets we’ve been subjected to these past four years.

And now, the responses…

