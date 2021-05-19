Ivanka Trump’s chance of becoming president was just reduced to zero

It’s official — the Trump Organization is under criminal investigation.

The news came via New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which will now be joining the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the civil and criminal probe.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” James’ spokesman Fabien Levy told CNN. “We have no additional comment.”

The far-reaching investigation is in part focused on whether the organization intentionally misrepresented the value of properties to lenders and insurance companies, and whether it paid proper taxes on those holdings.

That means Trump children Ivanka and Eric, who are both heavily involved in the organization, will be under investigation as well.

Needless to say, the news was met on Twitter with the appropriate level of concern:

