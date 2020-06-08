Ivanka whines about being the victim of cancel culture, hours later #ByeIvanka trends on Twitter

We think it’s safe to say that Ivanka Trump had a pretty crappy weekend as the entire internet waved a collective goodbye to her after she whined about being the victim of cancel culture.

Following last week’s teargassing in Washington, D.C., which the White House boasted was orchestrated by Ivanka herself, Wichita State University Tech shelved a planned commencement speech by the first daughter after students and faculty members expressed disapproval with the Trump administration’s response to George Floyd‘s murder and Ivanka’s role in having peaceful protestors gassed and shot with rubber bullets at close range.

“In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death, I understand and take responsibility that the timing of the announcement was insensitive,” Sheree Utash, the school’s president, said in a statement last Thursday, mere hours after Ivanka’s speech was announced.

Clearly not happy about this, the defiant first daughter went ahead and posted the speech on her Twitter page, then claimed she was the victim of cancel culture.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech,” she tweeted. “Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!”

Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

But releasing the video proved to be yet another very unwise decision on her part… because it was not well-received by, frankly, anyone.

Here are just some of the responses…

“Free speech!” cries Sweatshop Barbie, who walked alongside her fascist daddy, carrying his prop bible in her purse, as he gassed peaceful protestors along the way to a photo op. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 6, 2020

Let us know when you have something useful or interesting to say, until then… pic.twitter.com/usFtDNlRYI — 148 days until Nove〽️ber 3🗽 (@snowmanomics) June 6, 2020

Ivanka is a monster. Children of malignant narcissists become either narcissists or severe empaths. Ivanka is void of empathy, her humanity is entirely performative. — Scarlett Rabe 🩸🦷 (@scarlettrabe) June 6, 2020

You are certainly your father’s daughter! pic.twitter.com/ePEP8UAemV — Kemu (@kemu808) June 7, 2020

If that wasn’t bad enough, then came a damning remix of her speech titled “Bye Ivanka: A Public Disservice Announcement” by the activist group MeidasTouch.

The remix intersperses Ivanka’s commencement speech with actual footage of recent current events that directly undermine the things she claims in the video.

Watch.

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there.

Soon the video was being shared by everyone, racking up over 1 million views in a matter of hours, and the hashtag #ByeIvanka was trending on Twitter.

I’m coming to this party and bringing mashed potatoes. #ByeIvanka — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 7, 2020

JUST IN: @IvankaTrump has extreme discomfort choosing between Eggs Benedict or Avocado Toast for her Sunday breakfast, and is going to make a video about it.#ByeIvanka — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) June 7, 2020

#ByeIvanka, and take your bargain bin, Chinese-made, low fashion bullshit with you! pic.twitter.com/zHaNga31fN — I got no patience now. So sick of complacence now. (@SethFromThe716) June 7, 2020

Literally no one would want to see Trump’s grifter daughter at their graduation. #ByeIvanka — Voice of Reason (@AmericanVoR) June 7, 2020

