Literally NO ONE is here for Ivanka Trump’s pride tweet, but we’re definitely here for the responses

The nation is in turmoil over the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump had peaceful protestors teargassed and shot with rubber bullets so he could take a photo in front of a church he doesn’t attend, the economy is in shambles, there’s a deadly pandemic sweeping across the country, and Ivanka Trump thought now would be an excellent time to give a little shout out to LGBTQ people.
Yesterday, on the first day of pride month, the bargain-handbag-designer-turned-presidential-advisor tweeted, “Less hate, more love!” Along with five hearts–not in the appropriate LGBTQ rainbow order–and the hashtag #Pride2020.
Less hate, more love! ??????#Pride2020 pic.twitter.com/XloCTkTlaz
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 1, 2020
Seriously, who is this message for?
And now, the responses…
Please go to hell.
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 2, 2020
You gassed peaceful protesters last night for a photo op with one of your counterfeit handbags. Was that the “love” you speak of? pic.twitter.com/B5W0f5Dss4
— JON (@TeamMitchMoscow) June 2, 2020
You are NOT invited to the Kiki!
— StÆvÆn Thee Chichi (@ChichiATL) June 2, 2020
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 1, 2020
Aren’t you embarrassed at this point?
— jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) June 1, 2020
Oh behalf of LGBTQ America, no fuckin’ thanks!
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 2, 2020
— DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) June 2, 2020
Why are you so completely tone deaf?
— Vicki Lovato (@vlov327) June 1, 2020
Obama Vs Trump pic.twitter.com/3ObxY4hTBx
— DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) June 2, 2020
May you be forced to wear Crocs for the rest of your life.
— Northern Sole🐝 (@NorthernSoleuk) June 2, 2020
OOF! Those were pretty brutal. Shall we stop? No? OK…
— ella dawson (@brosandprose) June 1, 2020
Your father threatened attack dogs on US citizens a mere days ago.
— Darwin Brender a’ Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) June 1, 2020
I just talked to every LGBT person and they hate you
— Sam Herbst (@mrsamherbst) June 1, 2020
— B (@the_petshopboy) June 1, 2020
Hello! Your father’s DOJ argued that LGBT people should be able to be fired for their sexuality!
— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 1, 2020
YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US
— Zeke Smith (@zekerchief) June 1, 2020
You don’t get to have your old life back. And you never, ever will.
— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) June 1, 2020
You might wanna tell your dad.
— Steven B Spears #TransIsBeautiful (@stevenbspears) June 2, 2020
Read the room. pic.twitter.com/o7CaWtGMBj
— Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) June 1, 2020
You can go fuck yourself, @IvankaTrump. https://t.co/SHguMpY2p8
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 1, 2020
curiobi
FFS She NEEDS to stop. Get your insane dictator, bunkerboy, father to resign or step away from supporting him in public as he gasses and shoots peaceful demonstrations to take pictures that only served to outrage church leaders and make everyone else cringe in embarrassment. Enougn is enough!