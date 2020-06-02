Literally NO ONE is here for Ivanka Trump’s pride tweet, but we’re definitely here for the responses

The nation is in turmoil over the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump had peaceful protestors teargassed and shot with rubber bullets so he could take a photo in front of a church he doesn’t attend, the economy is in shambles, there’s a deadly pandemic sweeping across the country, and Ivanka Trump thought now would be an excellent time to give a little shout out to LGBTQ people.

Yesterday, on the first day of pride month, the bargain-handbag-designer-turned-presidential-advisor tweeted, “Less hate, more love!” Along with five hearts–not in the appropriate LGBTQ rainbow order–and the hashtag #Pride2020.

Seriously, who is this message for?

And now, the responses…

Please go to hell. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 2, 2020

You gassed peaceful protesters last night for a photo op with one of your counterfeit handbags. Was that the “love” you speak of? pic.twitter.com/B5W0f5Dss4 — JON (@TeamMitchMoscow) June 2, 2020

You are NOT invited to the Kiki! — StÆvÆn Thee Chichi (@ChichiATL) June 2, 2020

Aren’t you embarrassed at this point? — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) June 1, 2020

Oh behalf of LGBTQ America, no fuckin’ thanks! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 2, 2020

Why are you so completely tone deaf? — Vicki Lovato (@vlov327) June 1, 2020

May you be forced to wear Crocs for the rest of your life. — Northern Sole🐝 (@NorthernSoleuk) June 2, 2020

OOF! Those were pretty brutal. Shall we stop? No? OK…

Your father threatened attack dogs on US citizens a mere days ago. — Darwin Brender a’ Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) June 1, 2020

I just talked to every LGBT person and they hate you — Sam Herbst (@mrsamherbst) June 1, 2020

Hello! Your father’s DOJ argued that LGBT people should be able to be fired for their sexuality! — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 1, 2020

YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US — Zeke Smith (@zekerchief) June 1, 2020

You don’t get to have your old life back. And you never, ever will. — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) June 1, 2020