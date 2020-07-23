James Charles and whole mess of influencers dragged for throwing massive Hollywood house party

If influencers really do wield influence over their legions of social media followers, they should really think twice before blasting non-masked, socially-adjoined parties across their feeds.

While California–and Los Angeles in particular–continue the uphill battle of the pandemic, internet personalities including James Charles, Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio gathered Tuesday at a house in Hollywood for the birthday party of Larri Merritt.

Tana Mongeau and other influencers attended TikToker Larray’s birthday party yesterday. Tana has been going out to different parties every night. She recently promised a series of videos addressing all the allegations of racism made against her. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/9tRKsydMuB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 22, 2020

The house the party took place at is the “Hype House” headquarters, an affiliation of TikTokers and YouTubers. Speaking to The Hollywood Fix, Hype House cofounder Thomas Petrou said around 67 guests attended the bash, with many more than that outside hoping for entry.

Nikita Dragun also attended Larray’s birthday party with Tana Mongeau and other Hype House members pic.twitter.com/jGK6nMTtvK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 22, 2020

YouTuber Tyler Oakley urged the party goers to “consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic,” and also issued a tougher statement:

“if your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)… they are bad influences. unfollow them.”

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020

Merritt responded: “i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love.”

That sounds nice and all, except everyone already knew this was a dumb thing to do. The time for after-the-fact realizations has long passed, no?