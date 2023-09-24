tiktalk

John Waters’ best advice, a frat boy car wash, & Elton John’s two-story sky palace

Watch Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey get real close in the steamy new Fellow Travelers preview, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Troye Sivan stripped for his new single.

@troyesivan

GOT ME STARTED is out everywhere now 🥲

♬ Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

John Waters issued some sage advice.

@outfest some advice for filmmakers from the legendary John Waters! #johnwaters #popeoftrash #film #legend #lgbtq #hollywood ♬ original sound – Outfest

Frat boys washed the car.

@barstoolsports Car was sqeaky clean after 🤣 @bussinwtb (via @e ♬ original sound – Barstool Sports

Sam Leicht sang to the gym.

@leichtning

Can you say GRATUITOUS 😏

♬ original sound – Sam Leicht

Elton John listed his Atlanta condo.

@sothebysrealty Breathtaking skyline views, an epic two-story dining room, a spa-inspired bathroom clad in onyx, and a jaw-dropping closet – this is Elton John’s legendary Atlanta home. Six separate units have been transformed into a palatial two-story sky residence fit for one of the greatest musicians of all time. #eltonjohn #atlantamansion #luxuryhomes #luxuryliving #luxuryapartment #celebrityhomes ♬ original sound – kissounds

Hedda Lettuce toured Cherry Grove.

@heddalettuceofficial For past 16 years i have been working on fire island in a little beach community called cherry grove. Here is a tour of the town. i run into a fan, #bowenyang and #mattrogers , Linda the mean ice cream lady and so much more. Get to know one of the most magical places in earth. #fireisland #cherrygrovefireisland #nyc #dragqueen #lgbtq #lgbt #fireislandpines #pov #summertown @bowen yang @Matt Rogers ♬ original sound – Hedda Lettuce

Justin Eastzer showed off his wearables.

@diabe_tech My diabetes tech is waterproof 🏊‍♂️ #t1d #diabetes ♬ original sound – Diabetech Justin

The Temecula Valley Unified School District got some color.

@hootologist_ Some people were asking how they can offer support! A GO fund me is linked in my bio, and ill put the link to an amazon wishlist with flags in the comments – FLAG BOY #temeculavalley #temeculavalleyschoolboard #flags #flagboy #schoolboardmeetings #prideflag #peacefulprotest ♬ original sound – chloe lmanburg.amp

Taylor Phillips took classes.

@taylorjphillips Every class I took at @Equinox this week 💪🏼🏋🏻‍♂️ #eqxambassador #workoutclass #equinox #fitness #fyp ♬ ballad of a homeschooled girl – Olivia Rodrigo

And Bob the Drag Queen considered the other side.

@bobthedragqueen

Let’s hear them out on this one…

♬ original sound – Bob The Drag Queen