John Waters’ best advice, a frat boy car wash, & Elton John’s two-story sky palace

Troye Sivan stripped for his new single.
@troyesivan
GOT ME STARTED is out everywhere now 🥲♬ Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
John Waters issued some sage advice.
@outfest some advice for filmmakers from the legendary John Waters! #johnwaters #popeoftrash #film #legend #lgbtq #hollywood ♬ original sound – Outfest
Frat boys washed the car.
@barstoolsports Car was sqeaky clean after 🤣 @bussinwtb (via @e ♬ original sound – Barstool Sports
Sam Leicht sang to the gym.
@leichtning
Can you say GRATUITOUS 😏♬ original sound – Sam Leicht
Elton John listed his Atlanta condo.
@sothebysrealty Breathtaking skyline views, an epic two-story dining room, a spa-inspired bathroom clad in onyx, and a jaw-dropping closet – this is Elton John’s legendary Atlanta home. Six separate units have been transformed into a palatial two-story sky residence fit for one of the greatest musicians of all time. #eltonjohn #atlantamansion #luxuryhomes #luxuryliving #luxuryapartment #celebrityhomes ♬ original sound – kissounds
Hedda Lettuce toured Cherry Grove.
@heddalettuceofficial For past 16 years i have been working on fire island in a little beach community called cherry grove. Here is a tour of the town. i run into a fan, #bowenyang and #mattrogers , Linda the mean ice cream lady and so much more. Get to know one of the most magical places in earth. #fireisland #cherrygrovefireisland #nyc #dragqueen #lgbtq #lgbt #fireislandpines #pov #summertown @bowen yang @Matt Rogers ♬ original sound – Hedda Lettuce
Justin Eastzer showed off his wearables.
@diabe_tech My diabetes tech is waterproof 🏊♂️ #t1d #diabetes ♬ original sound – Diabetech Justin
The Temecula Valley Unified School District got some color.
@hootologist_ Some people were asking how they can offer support! A GO fund me is linked in my bio, and ill put the link to an amazon wishlist with flags in the comments – FLAG BOY #temeculavalley #temeculavalleyschoolboard #flags #flagboy #schoolboardmeetings #prideflag #peacefulprotest ♬ original sound – chloe lmanburg.amp
Taylor Phillips took classes.
@taylorjphillips Every class I took at @Equinox this week 💪🏼🏋🏻♂️ #eqxambassador #workoutclass #equinox #fitness #fyp ♬ ballad of a homeschooled girl – Olivia Rodrigo
And Bob the Drag Queen considered the other side.
@bobthedragqueen
Let’s hear them out on this one…♬ original sound – Bob The Drag Queen
2 Comments
Fahd
How many times have I had to listen to Atlantans brag about how great their city must be because Elton John has a place there? I guess that’s over.
abfab
The airport is the best for jetting around the world at any given moment. There are hoards of stars that keep a place in Atlanta. ALSO……….the hottest fu ck ing African American Musclemen erotic dancing clubs are there. As they say……..it’s off the hook.
His touring days are over so I don’t blame him for not wanting to live in this bizarre country.