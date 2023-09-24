John Waters’ best advice, a frat boy car wash, & Elton John’s two-story sky palace

Watch Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey get real close in the steamy new Fellow Travelers preview, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Troye Sivan stripped for his new single.

John Waters issued some sage advice.

Frat boys washed the car.

Sam Leicht sang to the gym.

Elton John listed his Atlanta condo.

Hedda Lettuce toured Cherry Grove.

Justin Eastzer showed off his wearables.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District got some color.

Taylor Phillips took classes.

And Bob the Drag Queen considered the other side.