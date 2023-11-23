Johnny Sibilly has an important Thanksgiving PSA for guys with six-packs

Actor Johnny Sibilly has posted a relatable and funny public service announcement to his Instagram. It’s aimed at all those on social media with gym-toned bodies and six-packs. He requests they kindly refute posting Thanksgiving videos bemoaning feeling big and bloated.

Amen to that!

Watch below.

From the replies, it seems most of his followers knew exactly the sort of videos he meant.

“Yes. I send prayers of diarrhea to them,” said one.

“Honestly, they can be hot and quiet the rest of the year too,” quipped another.

Sibilly first came to wide attention with his appearance on Pose. He then starred in the reboot of Queer As Folk and had a recurring role in Hacks.

If you’re looking for some thought-provoking listening material over the holidays, Sibilly also co-hosts the podcast, Tres Leches, alongside Ian Paget and Juan Torres-Falcon. The latest episode dropped yesterday and covers open relationships.