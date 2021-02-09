JoJo Siwa reveals girlfriend on Instagram to mark one-month anniversary

YouTuber JoJo Siwa has posted photos of herself with her girlfriend to Instagram.

Siwa, 17, who has a huge following online (32million on TikTok alone), came out in January. First, she posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to the Lady Gaga hit ‘Born This Way’, which led to fans speculating she might be LGBTQ.

She followed this on January 22 by posting a Twitter photo of herself wearing a T-shirt given to her. Emblazoned across it was the slogan, ‘Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever’. She said at the time that she wasn’t ready to put a label on her sexuality but that coming out felt “awesome”. The tweet was liked over 1.3million times.

In an Instagram live video, she later said she had “never ever been this happy”, and hinted she may be in a relationship with someone.

“Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, I really do, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public.”

Yesterday, on Instagram, she posted several photos and a video clip of herself and her girlfriend.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️”

Among those to comment on the post was Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn, who posted, “Love you both so much 🌈🎀❤️”

Siwa also tagged her girlfriend, named Kylie (@p._kylie_.p), who also shared a posting, saying, “fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human 🙂 i love you sharky ♡”

Siwa first came to attention, alongside her mom, on two seasons of the reality TV show Dance Moms. She followed this with her hit singles, ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Kid In A Candy Store’ and her successful YouTube channel, The JoJo Siwa Show, which now has over 12million subscribers.

She has a particularly huge following among primary school-age girls, who flocked to see her 52-date arena tour across the US in 2019. Time magazine included Siwa on its 2020 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, with Kim Kardashian West praising her as a positive role model for young girls everywhere. Siwa is currently working on a musical for Nickelodeon.

Last week, in an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show, she said her girlfriend had encouraged her to post the photo of herself in the ‘Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever’ T-shirt.

On coming out, she told Fallon, “It was the most insane thing ever, literally everyone and their brother called me, texted me, sent me Instagram messages, tweeted me.

“It was the most love I think I ever received, and the cool thing was it was the last little piece of me that the world hadn’t seen yet and it was really awesome.”