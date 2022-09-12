Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer making out on the beach has sent Gay Twitter™ into overdrive

Pictures of Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey filming their upcoming miniseries hit social media recently, and absolutely no one was prepared.
The hunky duo are set to play beaus in Showtime’s historical drama Fellow Travelers, based on Thomas Mallon’s best-selling novel of the same name.
The story follows the romance between Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Timothy Laughlin (Bailey) through the ’50s Lavender Scare era through to the AIDS crisis of the ’80s.
Related: That time ‘Bridgerton’s’ Jonathan Bailey took his modesty thong out for a public spin
That synopsis aside, these BTS shots are serving anything but drama. Instead, the pair are just frolicking on a beach, kissing in the seafoam and letting their hands roam.
Folks are renewing their Showtime subscriptions as we speak:
This is an emergency pic.twitter.com/g3K6dJLnXV
— Erik Anderson @ TIFF (@awards_watch) September 9, 2022
The amount I want to be Matt Bomer’s left hand https://t.co/C2jHVuWY2L
— rob (@thealmightywob) September 10, 2022
These photos of Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer on set…. pic.twitter.com/FQxXdcGv8L
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 9, 2022
Keeping us fed ikr pic.twitter.com/upeviPLXlO
— Jarel (@JarelTheArtist) September 9, 2022
— Indra Chauhan (@indra_sinher) September 9, 2022
funny how I have two holes
— crab rangoon fan account (@natebobphil) September 9, 2022
Gay romance is on another level pic.twitter.com/plY5c8N5FY
— Rafa (@olicitybuddie) September 9, 2022
this will be my heartstopper 2.0 https://t.co/iJ4boyPTht
— paolo (@ikruig) September 9, 2022
legs?? can’t stop staring??? thighs…… https://t.co/PRQ8HbAcQV
— meg, purveyor of nonsense (@rosycheeked_) September 9, 2022
i love gay people pic.twitter.com/qp5kOkiy4l
— (@Mont6147) September 9, 2022
Related: Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer share kiss while filming new movie
Judging from the source material, this project might not end up being the lighthearted “Heartstopper 2.0” that some are hoping for. At least we know one scene will leave our hearts officially stopped!
3 Comments
dbmcvey
Gasp!
tjack47
Bomer is so attractive to me, but I find it more sweet than sexual. I’m probably dead. Mayne that’s it?
Diplomat
Hilarious. Menopause? Don’t worry you’ll be back on your horse soon.