Jonathan Bennett gives husband Jaymes Vaughan a BIG surprise

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan (Photo: Instagram)

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan are one of the sweetest gay couples out there. They’re always sharing snaps of their travels together, occasional thirst traps, red-carpet appearances, or just goofing around.

They also both love the Holidays… not surprising given that Bennett has starred in more than one Christmas movie. However, even Vaughan has his limits when it comes to holiday decorating, as demonstrated in a recent video he posted of Bennett eyeing up some giant inflatables.

Bennett clearly believes the bigger the better, as he tries to persuade Vaughan they should invest for the season. Vaughan is not so sure.

In a new video, Bennett reveals that the store featured in the first video decided to gift him all the inflatables (full marks to the marketing team for that idea). He duly erected them all in their back garden and surprised Vaughan.

Watch below.

Vaughan appears unsure of the prominent display.

When’s best to put up a Christmas Tree?

In another recent video, Vaughan revealed he and Bennett already had their Christmas tree up. He posted a subsequent video addressing the divided opinion this fact elicited online.

Vaughan suggested that people giving him and his husband a hard time, “apparently don’t like joy, don’t like the season, don’t like to feel good, don’t like a bit of extra happiness in their house.

“If you’re one of those people that felt the need to DM me, to be upset about our Christmas tree being up, I’d like to know why, publicly here. Why is that so bad?”

Many people agreed with Vaughan. Some even posted their own, touching reasons.

“Why not indeed? I lost my husband of 38 years last November, and did not celebrate the holidays last year. This year, as I heal, I am embracing all that brings me joy, or ‘glimmers’ as it is called. My trees and decorations have been up since Nov. 1st. It makes me happy, surrounded by memories and brightness ❤️”

Another said, “Research shows that people who put their decorations up earlier are on average happier through the holiday season. It promotes happiness. So if you want your tree up, put it up and enjoy it!”

Another made the salient point: “Xmas decorations take so long to put up and take down that we need to enjoy it as long as we can!”