Jonathan Majors’ latest nearly nude teaser pic has everyone feeling way too teased

Jonathan Majors’ wing-man flick Devotion with Glen Powell just stuck the landing a couple weeks ago, but 2023 is looking like it’ll be his true banner year. A recent teaser look at his newest upcoming film has fans feeling some fervent devotion of their own.

He has franchise work coming down the pike, like his MCU part of Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania and his titular role in Creed III. Now, fans are looking forward to his starring turn in Magazine Dreams, a film about an aspiring bodybuilder attempting to navigate the industry while staying afloat.

Both of his upcoming franchise roles incorporate the actor getting as stacked as possible, but it looks like Magazine Dreams is going to show off his new physique like never before.

You might want to sit down for this:

First look at Jonathan Majors in ‘MAGAZINE DREAMS’. The movie follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find a human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. pic.twitter.com/uig8ZFdMPK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 7, 2022

Don’t be ashamed to zoom in. Everyone else did.

Long-time Majors fans may not have expected the soul-searching thespian softboy from The Last Black Man in San Francisco to go full Hollywood beefcake, but we’re not hearing many complaints.

What we are hearing is unabashed, shameless, LOUD thirst.

As is deserved:

jonathan majors break my back challenge pic.twitter.com/QClPufOlK7 — shawn (@deluxreigns) December 7, 2022

Absolutely here for Jonathan Majors showing every bit of himself. In multiple movies. In multiple angles. In multiple roles that require him to be booty butt naked. — NTS (@NewTSage) December 7, 2022

what is this it’s my favorite movie now https://t.co/KsVnI0BZS9 — ashley ray (@theashleyray) December 7, 2022

I NEED TO HELP HIM IN A ROOM WITH NO OTHERS pic.twitter.com/EwHTJy55tD — sebastian 🐥 (@kingpoIIo) December 7, 2022

If the magazine in question isn’t Playgirl imma be heated. https://t.co/GU1PqKLsD5 — THAT MOVIE GUY (@KLIM0VSKI) December 8, 2022

On top of loving seeing him in such… artistically revealing roles, fans are just overjoyed to see the Lovecraft Country alum reaching new booked and busy leading man heights.

If this teaser look was a little too teasing, feel free to take a trip down memory lane with Majors’ workout routine with Men’s Health.

He is, as his name suggests, Major™: