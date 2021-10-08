Josh Duggar was just dealt a potential death blow in his child porn case

Josh Duggar’s legal woes appear to be getting worse with each passing day.

Last week, a federal judge denied the former reality star/antigay activist’s latest request to have the child pornography charges against him dropped.

As you may recall, Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals back in April when the IP address linked to his used car dealership was used to download over 200 photos and videos of children in abusive situations onto his phone.

In his motion to have to case dismissed, Duggar tried saying the illegal content was actually viewed by someone else at the car dealership and then magically transferred onto his phone without his knowledge in an attempt to make him appear guilty. Or something.

The judge didn’t buy the excuse and, this week, ordered Duggar to provide the court a list of alibis and witnesses plus the specific places where he was during the time the illegal content was downloaded and viewed.

Duggar, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to return to court on November 18 for pre-trial, followed by a jury trial scheduled for November 30. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison plus fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

In 2015, Duggar admitted to molesting several girls, including his own sister, in their sleep. He claimed God had forgiven him for his sins.

