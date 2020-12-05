Juan Pablo Di Pace doesn’t just want to play gay characters. He wants to be Meryl Streep.

—Dashing in December star Juan Pablo Di Pace, on why directors should not have to cast gay actors as gay characters. Di Pace & his co-star, Peter Porte, told ET Canada that the purpose of acting is to be someone or something else, and that the ultimate goal is to have any actor play any role.

“It’s a tricky situation because when you see all of these movies, which historically, the gay roles have gone to the straight actors, there is something in nuances and tiny little things that straight actors don’t quite get right. It’s great to have gay actors play these gay roles because you see certain things are realistic, but having said that, I don’t agree that only gay actors should play gay. We do what we do because we love experiencing other people’s stories and lives and what would be of the Meryl Streep’s of the world if we all had to do the thing that we are. Actors like playing, and playing is inhabiting another human being. I don’t agree with having to laser focus the casting of it all, or else you’ll be playing yourself the rest of your life.”