Kelly Loeffler says she’s definitely not racist after being photographed with former KKK leader

Antigay Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia says she’s totally 100% against white supremacy and that she had absolutely no idea she was posing alongside a well-known white supremacist in a photo that went viral over the weekend.

A picture taken during a campaign event on Friday shows Loeffler smiling beside Chester Doles, a reported former leader of the Ku Klux Klan who was sentenced to prison for nearly beating a Black man to death in 1993.

Doles also allegedly has ties to the Hammerskin Nation, which the Southern Poverty Center describes as the “best organized, most widely dispersed and most dangerous Skinhead group.”

ALERT: Kelly Loeffler just posed for a photo with Chester Doles, a former KKK leader who runs the white supremacist American Patriots USA. In 1993, Doles nearly beat a Black man to death. In 2017, he marched in Charlottesville. This is who @KLoeffler is proudly appealing to. pic.twitter.com/4YZcvL05rf — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) December 13, 2020

After the photo went viral on Saturday, Loeffler’s campaign spokesman, Stephen Lawson, rushed out a statement, telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “Kelly had no idea who that was” and that “if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for.”

Loeffler is currently running neck and neck in a runoff election against Democrat Raphael Warnock for her U.S. Senate seat which will likely determine the balance of power in that body.

