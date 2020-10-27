Kelly Ripa just posted a picture of Mark Consuelos in a cop uniform. We need to talk about his baton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Nov 13, 2019 at 10:15am PST

Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa just loves posting pictures of her family, especially as Halloween approaches. This year however, she may have her Instagram followers fainting from lust rather than fright: one image of her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, shows off the actor’s massive bulge.

“Halloween is a family business,” Ripa posted to Instagram, along with a roll of photos featuring her family. Followers that scroll all the way to the end get a glimpse–actually, more like an eyeful–of Conseulos’ package as he channels 1970s-era Erik Estrada from C.H.I.P.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 22, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

We wonder how he is with body cavity searches.

Ripa’s made a habit of posting some very thirsty pictures of Consuelos, 49. The pair met on the set of the soap opera All My Children back in 1995 when he was cast as the love interest of Ripa’s character. The pair married in secret a year later, and continued to appear on the show together as series regulars until 2002. Today, they have three children together.

Have a look back at some of Ripa’s most classic shots. Have some water on hand…you’ll be thirsty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jul 1, 2020 at 9:24am PDT