Kim Kardashian might want to stay off Twitter for a while

Kim Kardashian appears to have broken the internet again, but nobody’s cheering this time.

A video of the reality TV star and businesswoman giving advice to working women has gone viral, prompting widespread backlash.

The clip is part of a Variety interview with Kim, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and their mother, Kris Jenner. The family was out promoting their upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

“I have the best advice for women and business. Get your f—ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim says in the clip.

Kourtney chimes in, “That’s so true.”

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work,” Kim adds.

Kim’s comments were not well received on social media.

Queer actress and activist Jameela Jamil tweeted: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic.”

I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92 — Jameela Jamil ? (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2022

And one of Kim’s former employees had her own unique perspective to share:

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ?? https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

Here’s what other folks are saying:

Not Miss Kimberly who got a BMW at 16 telling me I have to work harder in life https://t.co/Xu9inYVMDg pic.twitter.com/59pSpqijnq — ????????? (@TakeItEasyRae) March 9, 2022

Love Kim Kardashian berating women who don't want to "work" when she was born into high society in LA and benefited greatly from the privilege that provided the platform for her to continue poaching from Black women originators. You just can't make this shit up! — Ezinne Ukoha (@nilegirl) March 9, 2022

Kim Kardashian: "My advice, get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Me: "So inspirational! Let me find out how she caught her big break, so I can follow her example." Me, 30 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/mmLEui9Mjx — Alex Su (@heyitsalexsu) March 10, 2022

If only rich folks like Kim Kardashian could take a step back to picture life without famous wealthy parents & endless contacts/resources.

Kim was able to skip law school. Apprenticed with lawyer friends.

Launched a biz without being at the mercy of bank loan officers. #TheView — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) March 10, 2022