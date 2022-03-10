werk life

Kim Kardashian might want to stay off Twitter for a while

Kim Kardashian appears to have broken the internet again, but nobody’s cheering this time.

A video of the reality TV star and businesswoman giving advice to working women has gone viral, prompting widespread backlash.

The clip is part of a Variety interview with Kim, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and their mother, Kris Jenner. The family was out promoting their upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

“I have the best advice for women and business. Get your f—ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim says in the clip.

Kourtney chimes in, “That’s so true.”

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work,” Kim adds.

Kim’s comments were not well received on social media.

Queer actress and activist Jameela Jamil tweeted: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic.”

And one of Kim’s former employees had her own unique perspective to share:

Here’s what other folks are saying: