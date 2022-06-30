Lil Duval explains why he doesn’t want to see gay sex on TV and people are confused

Comedian and rapper Lil Duval has gone viral after a tweet explaining why he doesn’t want to see gay men getting intimate with one another on TV.

“I can watch gay people all day but i don’t wanna see them fuck. And that’s not homophonic cuz i feel the same way about my momma. I can watch my momma but i don’t wanna see her FUCK!!!! Do y’all get it?”

I can watch gay people all day but i don’t wanna see them fuck. And that’s not homophonic cuz i feel the same way about my momma. I can watch my momma but i don’t wanna see her FUCK!!!! Do y’all get it? — lil duval (@lilduval) June 29, 2022

An earlier tweet revealed he’d been watching the show P-Valley.

“Yea p valley lost me. They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not use to it,” he said. The particular episode featured two sex scenes between people of the same sex: one between two women and one between two men.

What y’all think about This scene of Lil Murda & Big Teak 👀 pic.twitter.com/k0d80w7g9a — P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) June 26, 2022

Many of Lil Duval’s followers were quick to echo his views, but many others clapped back against it. Others were just thrown by the comparison between gay men having sex and his mother having sex.

I’m gay and have never felt this level of aversion to seeing cis-het people have sex on film. Seriously, why is it so much for y’all to deal with? The need to say this discomfort out loud is giving hit dog hollering right now. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 29, 2022

Us queers don’t wanna see cishets screw on TV & movies either but you don’t see us crying about it despite it being the default on everything from soap operas on at 11am to any & every action movie. — Patrick Bruck 🍞🌹#NotMeUs (@scott_satzer) June 30, 2022

a fake gay sex scene being on yo mind 48 hours later kinda crazy. before noon — the loud mouth (@helveticahooch) June 29, 2022

Do you not wanna see straight sex scenes either? Cause if not, and you’re disgusted by the thought of gay sex… then theres a word for that. — FireLightHeartsBurnBright 🍑 (@firelightheartx) June 29, 2022

a mom is more personal to you while a random gay couple is vv real and has nothing to do w u lol I don’t understand why people don’t understand THAT concept u don’t like it don’t watch it. Or remove all sex scenes cause either way straight or gay it is displaying private intimacy — næ (@jeannejh_) June 29, 2022

They clutching they pearls because it’s hitting too close to home. The gays are starting to look like their homeboys and baby daddies 😂. They’re appalled 🤯😂 — 👑 (@BlaQuioxte) June 29, 2022

As the tweet went viral, Lil Duval felt moved to clarify that he (surprise, surprise) had no problem with the lesbian sex scene, because he was “use to it.” He said it was human nature to be shocked by something one is not used to.

And no the lesbian ain’t bother me cuz I’m use to it. That what y’all missing. It’s about what you’re USE TO! you’re always gon be shocked at something you’re not use to. That’s human nature. U can’t just throw something on somebody and be offended cuz they shocked — lil duval (@lilduval) June 29, 2022

Any gay person that don’t get that logic don’t wanna get it and got a bigger agenda than trying to bring us to together thru understanding each other — lil duval (@lilduval) June 29, 2022

Lil Duval, 45, who heralds from Duval, Florida (hence his name), has been releasing music since 2014. He’s also a stand-up comedian and actor, with almost 1million followers on Twitter and 3.7million on Instagram.

P-Valley is set in and around a strip club in the fictional Mississippi town of Chucalissa. It premiered on Starz in 2020 and is now in its second season. In 2021, it was nominated by LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD for ‘Outstanding Drama’ in its annual media awards. It’s won an NAACP Award and has been nominated for several other honors.

The scene in question took place between the characters rising rapper Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Big Teak (John Clarence Stewart), a friend who’s just been released from prison.

P-Valley co-executive producer and writer Patrik-Ian Polk was also involved in bringing the much-missed Noah’s Arc to the screen.

Polk reshared Duval’s tweet, advising him not to watch if he didn’t like it.

“As a writer and producer of P Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere,” said Polk.

As a writer and producer of P Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere. #pvalley https://t.co/1Wwx1kHEdA — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

I’m kidding, of course. In all seriousness, if you find the show too uncomfortable to watch, you’re welcome to change the channel and watch something else. But why feel the need to come online and spew your homophobic nonsense? We don’t care! #PValley https://t.co/MwU7vGhpT0 — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

Polk later tweeted, “The reality is: a lot of these ‘straight’ men are triggered by these gay love scenes. Watching them brings up questions they have about their own sexuality. That ain’t got nothing to do with us or #PValley. Do the work; look inward!”