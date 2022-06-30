say what?

Lil Duval explains why he doesn’t want to see gay sex on TV and people are confused

Comedian and rapper Lil Duval has gone viral after a tweet explaining why he doesn’t want to see gay men getting intimate with one another on TV.

“I can watch gay people all day but i don’t wanna see them fuck. And that’s not homophonic cuz i feel the same way about my momma. I can watch my momma but i don’t wanna see her FUCK!!!! Do y’all get it?”

An earlier tweet revealed he’d been watching the show P-Valley.

“Yea p valley lost me. They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not use to it,” he said. The particular episode featured two sex scenes between people of the same sex: one between two women and one between two men.

Many of Lil Duval’s followers were quick to echo his views, but many others clapped back against it. Others were just thrown by the comparison between gay men having sex and his mother having sex.

As the tweet went viral, Lil Duval felt moved to clarify that he (surprise, surprise) had no problem with the lesbian sex scene, because he was “use to it.” He said it was human nature to be shocked by something one is not used to.

Lil Duval, 45, who heralds from Duval, Florida (hence his name), has been releasing music since 2014. He’s also a stand-up comedian and actor, with almost 1million followers on Twitter and 3.7million on Instagram.

P-Valley is set in and around a strip club in the fictional Mississippi town of Chucalissa. It premiered on Starz in 2020 and is now in its second season. In 2021, it was nominated by LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD for ‘Outstanding Drama’ in its annual media awards. It’s won an NAACP Award and has been nominated for several other honors.

The scene in question took place between the characters rising rapper Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Big Teak (John Clarence Stewart), a friend who’s just been released from prison.

P-Valley co-executive producer and writer Patrik-Ian Polk was also involved in bringing the much-missed Noah’s Arc to the screen.

Polk reshared Duval’s tweet, advising him not to watch if he didn’t like it.

“As a writer and producer of P Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere,” said Polk.

Polk later tweeted, “The reality is: a lot of these ‘straight’ men are triggered by these gay love scenes. Watching them brings up questions they have about their own sexuality. That ain’t got nothing to do with us or #PValley. Do the work; look inward!”

 