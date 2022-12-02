Lil Nas X had this K-pop cutie ready to risk it all and, honestly, same

It seems like gay K-pop idol Holland has it bad for our favorite rapping rapscallion, and who can blame him?

In a clip that’s currently making fans go wild, Ocean like me singer Holland recounts the time he shot his shot with Lil Nas X right to the star’s face.

Down bad, down horrendous, etc.:

“3 days ago, I met Lil Nas X and he said ‘Hi’. I really wanted to have sex with him,” the singer laughs.

“I said ‘Hello’, but he was so busy. Lil Nas X told me I have a good hairstyle, and I told him, ‘Give me a kiss’ or something like that.”

He made sure to tell the person recording to “just cut this part”, and then turned around and posted it on his own Twitter and tagged Lil Nas X. It’s bold, we’ll give him that!

Holland made headlines back in 2018 when he released his debut single “Neverland“, becoming the first openly gay K-pop idol in the process.

He was already getting a little sexy at his outset:

Now, it sounds like he’s graduated from sensual video romances to just being horny on main (as is his gay right).

For his part, Lil Nas X has been wilding out on the TL for as long as he’s been on the TL. Fans will remember his chaotic, unspeakably charged exchange with Troye Sivan a couple years back.

Like, just out in the open:

pic.twitter.com/I5FVTUL3D6 — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) May 28, 2021

While there’s been no word back from the rapper as of yet, we’re hoping for a little spice in this saga. Lord knows Montero has a talent for adding a lil bit of mess to the conversation.

And wouldn’t they look good together? Be honest:

