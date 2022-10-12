Kpop star Wonho uses six pack to advertise new album and his target audience has been reached

K-pop star and pillowy pec proprietor Wonho is just days away from dropping his second single album, and his many thirst followers are reaping the rewards.

Wonho set out from idol group Monsta X back in late 2019 amid allegations of cannabis use (ooh, scary!) and has been flourishing ever since. He put out four EPs in less than two years, and has been keeping fans fed every step of the way.

The rollout for upcoming single album Bittersweet is no different. As one must in advertising, the singer is putting his best assets on display, giving the girls the abs and thighs that we’ve come to know and love.

We’re certainly ready to listen:

While he’s deleted a good few of the racier Insta pics he’s dropped over the years, there’s still more than enough content to pique prospective fans’ interests.

Whether you’re a longtime Wonho-inator on a new convert, playing the hits is always a fun time.

All of his pics could go double platinum, tbh:

