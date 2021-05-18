PHOTOS: The internet is thirsting after former boybander Wonho and his colossal thighs

South Korean K-pop singer and former boybander Wonho made his solo debut in 2020 with the EP Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me.

And many of the 28-year-old star’s social media posts seem to be just right for his fans, too.

“Don’t know if I’d rather Wonho crush me with his biceps or his thighs,” pondered the Twitter account Alpha Celebs, offering a photo comparison to help decide:

Don’t know if I’d rather Wonho crush me with his biceps or his thighs pic.twitter.com/6Vjn65iy5L — Alpha Celebs (@AlphaCelebs) May 15, 2021

And others out there are similarly transfixed.

“Wonho’s back appreciation tweet,” declared one fan.

wonho’s back appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/dGlcxHslvD — I.Maurora :): ?? One of a Kind ? (@kyunstd) May 15, 2021

Scrolling through Wonho’s Instagram feed, it’s no wonder why he seems to have people’s attention. Aside form his musical talents, that is.