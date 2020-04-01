Lil Nax X just came out as straight. Huh?

Defying pleas to not make jokes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lil Nas X just came out as straight on Twitter.

The “Old Town Road” singer took to social media this morning to say “i was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys.” A few minutes later, the rapper Ka5sh tweeted back at Nas X, congratulating him on his coming out.

i was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys. — nope (@LilNasX) April 1, 2020

“it’s hard but somebody has to take a stand and lead the others straight people afraid to be themselves,” Nas replied. He then added, “where the hoes at.”

it’s hard but somebody has to take a stand and lead the others straight people afraid to be themselves — nope (@LilNasX) April 1, 2020

Lil Nas X’s foray into heterosexuality–or at least the guise of it–lasted all of 13 minutes before he tweeted out a retraction. “Ok i’m gay again,” he wrote, prompting fellow singer Troye Sivan to welcome him back to the queer tribe.

Welcome back ? — troye (@troyesivan) April 1, 2020

At only age 20, Lil Nax X has already scored two Grammy Awards, and become the first-ever artist to come out as gay while holding the #1 spot with a record.