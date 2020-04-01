April Fool

Lil Nax X just came out as straight. Huh?

By
Lil Nas X (Photo: Instagram)
Lil Nas X (Photo: Instagram)

Defying pleas to not make jokes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lil Nas X just came out as straight on Twitter.

The “Old Town Road” singer took to social media this morning to say “i was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys.” A few minutes later, the rapper Ka5sh tweeted back at Nas X, congratulating him on his coming out.

“it’s hard but somebody has to take a stand and lead the others straight people afraid to be themselves,” Nas replied. He then added, “where the hoes at.”

Lil Nas X’s foray into heterosexuality–or at least the guise of it–lasted all of 13 minutes before he tweeted out a retraction. “Ok i’m gay again,” he wrote, prompting fellow singer Troye Sivan to welcome him back to the queer tribe.

At only age 20, Lil Nax X has already scored two Grammy Awards, and become the first-ever artist to come out as gay while holding the #1 spot with a record.

 