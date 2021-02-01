Why is Lindsey Graham so obsessed with the shirtless, horned “QAnon Shaman”?

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appears to have very strong feelings about Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman”).
Last week, Chansley, who was photographed bare-chested and wearing a set of animal horns inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, offered to testify against former President Donald Trump at his upcoming second impeachment trial.
Chansley, who only eats organic foods, is currently facing multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, violent entry, and illegally being on restricted spaces within the Capitol grounds, for his alleged role in the insurrection.
According to his attorney, Chansley was “horrendously smitten” with Trump prior to the events of January 6, but now feels “like he was betrayed” after the ex-president didn’t pardon him.
But evidently, hearing about Chansley’s plan has upset Graham, and he now appears hellbent on making sure the testimony absolutely, positively never happens.
“I cannot think of a better way to turn the upcoming impeachment trial into a complete circus than to call the QAnon Shaman as a witness on anything,” Graham tweeted.
I cannot think of a better way to turn the upcoming impeachment trial into a complete circus than to call the QAnon Shaman as a witness on anything.
https://t.co/0CJ1PfuvlA
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2021
He followed that up with a second tweet, saying, “The House impeached President Trump without a witness. If we open the witness door in the Senate there will be lots of witnesses requested on a variety of topics. And the trial will go for months, not days.”
The House impeached President Trump without a witness.
If we open the witness door in the Senate there will be lots of witnesses requested on a variety of topics. And the trial will go for months, not days.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2021
Clearly, Graham feels very strongly about keeping Chansley as far away from Trump as possible, not unlike the way a jealous wife might act toward her husband’s lover.
What makes his strong opposition even weirder is that nobody is even suggesting Chansley testify other than Chansley himself. So it’s not like it’s really within the realm of possibility.
But Graham’s freaking out anyway.
Trump’s second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 8. Over the weekend, his entire legal team quit, forcing him to frantically search for new lawyers willing to represent him.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
9 Comments
Toofie
LG is just desperate to throw things out there to distract. You can only imagine what the previous administration has in him for Lindsey to continue to grovel.
Low Country Boy
I am a gay South Carolina lawyer. For Lindsey Graham, as an attorney, to make a call to turn ANY legal proceeding into a “circus,” is against his oath as an attorney. Miss Graham needs to be disbarred.
Monkey1
I think he’s calling for the trial to not turn into a circus. He’s saying that if Horn Man is brought in as a witness, the trial will become a circus… so they should not do it.
Kangol2
Lady G probably wants to be Q-Anon Shamaned back into the 19th century days of plantations, pistol duels and chattel slavery, but he also realizes if Chansley gets to testify before the Senate, under oath, and starts singing about how Don the Qon urged him and his fellow fascist coup insurrectionists to storm the Capitol and overthrow the legitimate votes of 81 million Americans, it could doom traitor Donny Two Scoops faster than you can say Benito Mussolini. So Senator Lady G wants to keep Chansley and all the other Qon qultists out of that trial and let things play out with the psycho and his lawyers trying to defend him themselves. If Republiqans don’t really hate free speech or aren’t trying to cancel Chansley and his fascist ilk, let them testify against Don the Qon!
Cam
Because he’s a closet case.
LMG
I’d be willing to bet that Lindsey secretly wishes that he could ride Chansley’s horns.
Aunt Sharon
Agreed. Some meds and a tub of cold cream and he’d be the guiltiest of pleasures.
Creamsicle
“We can’t allow evidence in this trial because there is so much evidence and so many witnesses to go through that we’ll never finish the trial!”
Not the argument you really want to be making, is it?
Mack
Face it, if the Republicans put the COUNTRY before PARTY, Trump would have already been convicted in the first impeachment. We need to start calling the Republican Party the American Nazi Party.