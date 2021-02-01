Why is Lindsey Graham so obsessed with the shirtless, horned “QAnon Shaman”?

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appears to have very strong feelings about Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman”).

Last week, Chansley, who was photographed bare-chested and wearing a set of animal horns inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, offered to testify against former President Donald Trump at his upcoming second impeachment trial.

Chansley, who only eats organic foods, is currently facing multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, violent entry, and illegally being on restricted spaces within the Capitol grounds, for his alleged role in the insurrection.

According to his attorney, Chansley was “horrendously smitten” with Trump prior to the events of January 6, but now feels “like he was betrayed” after the ex-president didn’t pardon him.

But evidently, hearing about Chansley’s plan has upset Graham, and he now appears hellbent on making sure the testimony absolutely, positively never happens.

“I cannot think of a better way to turn the upcoming impeachment trial into a complete circus than to call the QAnon Shaman as a witness on anything,” Graham tweeted.

I cannot think of a better way to turn the upcoming impeachment trial into a complete circus than to call the QAnon Shaman as a witness on anything.

https://t.co/0CJ1PfuvlA — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2021

He followed that up with a second tweet, saying, “The House impeached President Trump without a witness. If we open the witness door in the Senate there will be lots of witnesses requested on a variety of topics. And the trial will go for months, not days.”

The House impeached President Trump without a witness. If we open the witness door in the Senate there will be lots of witnesses requested on a variety of topics. And the trial will go for months, not days. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2021

Clearly, Graham feels very strongly about keeping Chansley as far away from Trump as possible, not unlike the way a jealous wife might act toward her husband’s lover.

What makes his strong opposition even weirder is that nobody is even suggesting Chansley testify other than Chansley himself. So it’s not like it’s really within the realm of possibility.

But Graham’s freaking out anyway.

Trump’s second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 8. Over the weekend, his entire legal team quit, forcing him to frantically search for new lawyers willing to represent him.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.