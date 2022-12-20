LISTEN: Decades before coming out, this strapping ’60s actor was a Christmas crooner

Actor Jim Nabors, born in 1930, knew he was gay from a very young age. Known best for playing goofy gas station attendant-turned-military sergeant Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show and its ensuing spin-off, Nabors experienced his time in the limelight decades before coming out to the public.

While not out to the world in his ’60s fame height, the actor was apparently never very closeted to friends and co-workers.

“I haven’t ever made a public spectacle of it,” Nabors said to Hawaii News Now. “I’ve known since I was a child, so, come on. It’s not that kind of a thing. I’ve never made a huge secret of it at all.”

In addition to his acting career, Nabors was an avid singer, releasing well over a dozen albums of standards, musical theater pieces, and multiple collections of Christmas music. Among familiar favorites like “Jingle Bells” and “Do You Hear What I Hear” are lesser-known classics like the wistfully domestic “Christmas Eve In My Hometown”.

Nabors’ cheery, full baritone was a perfect fit for Christmas classics, as well as for some of the gayest spots in his career. He was a special friend of The Carol Burnett Show, appearing in every season premier as her good luck charm. He also played opposite Dolly Parton in the endlessly charming movie musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Even as his acting career mostly came to a close in the mid-80s, Nabors released records of both sacred and secular music as late as 2000.

Settle in for the holidays with Jim Nabors’ take on “Christmas Eve In My Hometown”: