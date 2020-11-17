Madison Cawthorn says he has tried to convert Jews to Christianity but they’re “very difficult”

In a disturbing new interview, Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican set to become the youngest member of Congress on January 3, says he’s proud to have “switched” several Jews and Muslims to Christianity.

Speaking to Jewish Insider, the 25-year-old proselytizer says he loves getting to know people from different religions because they’re fun to convert.

“If all you are is friends with other Christians, then how are you ever going to lead somebody to Christ?” he explains.

The college dropout goes on to brag about how he’s read through “just about every single religious work there is,” and he’s managed to successfully convert a “young woman” from New York and someone “down in Atlanta” to Christianity.

“It was pretty incredible,” he says, adding that the hardest people to convert are practicing Jews, but he has “switched a lot of, uh, you know, I guess, culturally Jewish people.”

“But being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I’ve had a hard time connecting with them in that way.”

There are likely a myriad of reasons for this.

One of them could be the fact that, in 2017, Cawthorn posted photos from a trip he took to the Eagle’s Nest, the Nazi retreat in Germany where Hitler and other members of the Third Reich liked to spend their down time, along with the caption:

The vacation house of the Führer. Seeing the Eagles Nest has been on my bucket list for awhile, it did not disappoint. Strange to hear so many laughs and share such a good time with my brother where only 79 years ago a supreme evil shared laughs and good times with his compatriots.

The congressman-elect goes on to say Muslims are waaaaay easier to “switch” because “they believe Jesus is a real person.”

“You know, the Muslims, they already believe that he was somewhat divine and so all you have to do is just be like, he wasn’t just a good man, he was a god, and now if you can submit to that then you believe in Christ.”

He adds, “If you’re not wanting to lead somebody to Christ, then you’re probably not really a Christian.”

Asked if he can separate his extreme religious views from his work as a lawmaker, Cawthorn laughs, calling the question “so silly.”

“[Christianity] is the basis of all of my experience and everything I’ve learned, everything that I believe in, how I’ve formed all of my worldview,” he says. “The Lord and the Bible and the value systems I’ve gotten through Judeo-Christian values.”

“It affects every single decision I make.”

Terrified yet?

