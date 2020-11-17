Madison Cawthorn says he has tried to convert Jews to Christianity but they’re “very difficult”

In a disturbing new interview, Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican set to become the youngest member of Congress on January 3, says he’s proud to have “switched” several Jews and Muslims to Christianity.
Speaking to Jewish Insider, the 25-year-old proselytizer says he loves getting to know people from different religions because they’re fun to convert.
“If all you are is friends with other Christians, then how are you ever going to lead somebody to Christ?” he explains.
The college dropout goes on to brag about how he’s read through “just about every single religious work there is,” and he’s managed to successfully convert a “young woman” from New York and someone “down in Atlanta” to Christianity.
“It was pretty incredible,” he says, adding that the hardest people to convert are practicing Jews, but he has “switched a lot of, uh, you know, I guess, culturally Jewish people.”
“But being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I’ve had a hard time connecting with them in that way.”
There are likely a myriad of reasons for this.
One of them could be the fact that, in 2017, Cawthorn posted photos from a trip he took to the Eagle’s Nest, the Nazi retreat in Germany where Hitler and other members of the Third Reich liked to spend their down time, along with the caption:
The vacation house of the Führer. Seeing the Eagles Nest has been on my bucket list for awhile, it did not disappoint. Strange to hear so many laughs and share such a good time with my brother where only 79 years ago a supreme evil shared laughs and good times with his compatriots.
The congressman-elect goes on to say Muslims are waaaaay easier to “switch” because “they believe Jesus is a real person.”
“You know, the Muslims, they already believe that he was somewhat divine and so all you have to do is just be like, he wasn’t just a good man, he was a god, and now if you can submit to that then you believe in Christ.”
He adds, “If you’re not wanting to lead somebody to Christ, then you’re probably not really a Christian.”
Asked if he can separate his extreme religious views from his work as a lawmaker, Cawthorn laughs, calling the question “so silly.”
“[Christianity] is the basis of all of my experience and everything I’ve learned, everything that I believe in, how I’ve formed all of my worldview,” he says. “The Lord and the Bible and the value systems I’ve gotten through Judeo-Christian values.”
“It affects every single decision I make.”
Terrified yet?
18 Comments
Tombear
OK, he is a NAZI!
WashDrySpin
So many white males are terribly insecure!!!!
DaddyRob
I know plenty of men who are insecure not one particular race or ethnicity.
Godabed
less talk about him more talk about him being a self hating gay? And more news on his gay lover. Everything about him screams log cabin to me. Plus he’s a Nazi.
AxelDC
Just because he took a pilgrimage to Hitler’s home?
nathan
Probably better just to use the term ‘fascist’ so that Nazi and Trump apologists can’t counter just by saying that the Nazi party no longer exists. He is clearly a fascist and probably would have been a Hitler supporter – in fact, he looks like he would fit in with the SA – Hitler’s political thugs, much like the ‘proud boys’ are for Trump.
Jake123
Again Queerty why give this guy any attention!!
woodroad34
A man who disassociates from logic and reality and even irony with his tweet about Hitler, but can’t see it in Trump…or himself, apparently.
MynameisSid
In this case I support a recount
AxelDC
The poster child for American Fascism
dannysax
Just like all these ignorant fundamentalist fools who say it’s their way or no way, and everyone else is going to hell (total mythology, by the way!)
Mister P
He will not be a good lawmaker.
nathan
He also talked about people ‘with Jewish blood flowing in their veins’ – a very Nazi-type of phrase. Let’s be clear – he is a redneck in a suit. Dumb, racist and probably misogynistic and homophobic – also a liar like his hero. I do not believe he converted anyone ever – he is not clever enough to pull that off. He is, unfortunately, the new poster boy for the Republican party for decades to come.
Mister P
Nazis have figured out how to not look like Nazis or skinheads. They figured out how to look like him.
hoosier1969
So which “gay for pay” site will be dropping that threesome video of him for the money he needed to get a Hitler tat on his pecs?
Jon in Canada
The lack of self-awareness of a man in a wheelchair who espouses and reveres Nazis not realizing he’d be the first thrown into a gas chamber and/or furnace for being “inferior” or “defective” is just delicious irony.
Barlow
This is hilarious until this idiot runs for President in 2024 – and wins.
andrewl
And this is the type of person in the 21st century, US voters are electing to represent them.