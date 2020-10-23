Wow, Madison Cawthorn just went full-on racist in new attack website trashing “non-white males”

After a new poll released earlier this week found him trailing behind his Democratic opponent, homophobic North Carolina congressional candidate and Nazi enthusiast Madison Cawthorn has decided to employ a blatantly racist scorched earth strategy to try and make it to election day.

The 25-year-old just launched a truly vile attack website against his opponent, Moe Davis for being anti-police and journalist Tom Fiedler for actively working to “tear down” his campaign by supporting “non-white” candidates like Cory Booker.

On the site, Cawthorn accuses Fiedler of leaving a job in academia “to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office.”

Fiedler used to be the dean of the Boston University College of Communications before leaving his post to volunteer for the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Booker.

In response to the racist website, Davis issued a statement saying that the far-right college dropout has “proven time and time again that he is unfit for public office.”

“Revelations about Madison Cawthorn’s blatantly racist comment come days after over 150 former classmates at Patrick Henry College–more than half the entire student body during his time there–signed a letter and posted it online calling Mr. Cawthorn a ‘sexual predator’ who lied and vandalized property while attending the college for a little over a semester in 2016-17,” Davis said in a statement.

Since launching the racist website, Cawthorn has issued a statement insisting he’s not racist, saying he committed a “syntax error” and that he condemns racism and loves Martin Luther King Jr.

In recent months, Cawthorn has accused Democrats of being racist for supporting programs like affirmative action.

He also trashed the Black Lives Matter movement and said the biggest problem Black communities face are “fatherless homes.”

And he said that reparations lead to a “victimhood mentality” and Black people don’t deserve anything because “we [paid] enough when 600,000 Americans died to free slaves.”

