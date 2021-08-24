Marjorie Taylor Greene still has anti-trans sign outside office… but now it’s worse

Back in February, shortly after she took up her role as a Representative in Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene ​​(GA-14) erected a large, anti-trans sign on the wall outside her office. It stated, “There are TWO genders, male and female, ‘Trust the science’.”

The sign went up partly in retaliation to Greene’s neighbor across the corridor, Democratic Rep. Marie Newman (IL-03).

Newman has a trans daughter and is a vocal supporter of the Equality Act. Newman also erected a trans flag outside her office, directly opposite Greene’s office. Within hours, Greene had erected her anti-trans signage.

Yesterday, Greene revealed on Twitter that her sign is still up. Only now she’s added to it, pasting hundreds of letters and cards from people who have written to her pledging their support and gratitude for her far-right political stance.

“​​I am so grateful for all the beautiful letters I receive everyday from great people all over America!,” Green said in a tweet. “It’s the nicest welcome back to my office in DC seeing some of them right at the front door.”

She also posted a video of said wall, which she has plastered with correspondence from well-wishers, in stark contrast to other offices along the corridor.

I am so grateful for all the beautiful letters I receive everyday from great people all over America! It’s the nicest welcome back to my office in DC seeing some of them right at the front door. Thank you for your prayers and support! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZWEAZOD0Q6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 23, 2021

Most people on Twitter were horrified by Greene’s interior design choices, comparing it to a college dorm or school locker.

Yeah instead of looking an office in one of the most important buildings in the country, it now looks like the outside of a college dorm room. A community college dorm room at that — Sonny (@sonnycharette) August 23, 2021

How unprofessional.

Is this Kindergarten? — The Earth is not a cold dead place. (@cakes1977) August 23, 2021

Do you think you’re in middle school decorating your locker? This is your workplace. The adults whose offices surround yours are professionals. They’re not insecure. They’re not littering the hallway with the cards and letters they receive. So unprofessional. — Kal – The truth should matter. (@TruthJustis4USA) August 23, 2021

Looks like a kindergarten’s artwork on a refrigerator. All that’s missing are gold stars and sparkles. — Lee Roblatt (@Slee418) August 23, 2021

Look how neat and tidy and professional the rest of the hall is … then this messy, narcissistic display of tackiness that just screams, “See how popular I am!” — Cynthia Whaley (@CynthiaWhaley19) August 23, 2021

Oh, hun.™ Everybody gets those letters. But they don’t plaster them on the walls like kindergarten artwork in a desperate attempt to fill the bottomless void that devoured their soul and left them sad and angry all the time. Now pack your books, the school bus is almost here! — Hawt Under The Cawllar (@ItsGoodToVent) August 23, 2021

How many negative ones did your staff throw out? Probably a lot more than what’s on that wall. — Jonathan P. Thayer (@themoviejon) August 23, 2021

That’s actually pretty handy. The FBI can just swing by and jot down some names — Dani Mantee (@ManteeDan) August 23, 2021

All of them were written by Matt Gaetz. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) August 23, 2021

Greene has spent a great deal of time in recent weeks criticizing the promotion of what she deems “experimental” vaccines for Covid-19. Yesterday, the FDA moved the Pfizer vaccine from its “emergency approval” to “full approval” list. If Greene truly believes in ‘trusting the science’, we look forward to her telling her followers to go get jabbed.