Marjorie Taylor Greene puts up anti-trans sign on Congress corridor wall

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) is in a bitter dispute with one of her neighbors in Congress. It culminated yesterday when she erected a sign outside her office claiming male and female are the only two genders.

It all began Tuesday when Rep. Marie Newman (IL-03), who took office in January, spoke passionately in the House about why she was supporting the Equality Act. The Democrat choked up when she explained how it would help millions of people, such as her own trans daughter, Evie.

“The right time to pass this act was decades ago. The second best time is right now,” Newman said. “I’m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know.”

Greene was unmoved by the speech, tweeting yesterday, “As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

Greene has made clear her opposition to the Equality Act, which would enshrine anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people into law. Greene calls it an “attack on God’s creation.”

Following Greene’s tweet referencing her daughter, Newman decided to put up a trans flag outside her office in Congress. Her office happens to be directly opposite Greene’s.

Newman tweeted a video with the comment, “Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Newman is not the first Congress member to erect a trans flag outside their office. Several have previously done so on Trans Day of Visibility, including Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

Greene was quick to respond to the trans flag outside her office. Just a few hours later, she posted a video of herself putting up a sign on the corridor wall, opposite Newman’s office, stating, ‘There are TWO genders, male and female, ‘Trust the science’.”

Both women’s tweets have prompted thousands of comments. Many have expressed outrage at Greene’s sign.

Criticism also came from fellow Republicans. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), re-tweeted Greene’s video and said, “This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newman’s daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP”

Newman thanked Kinzinger for his support.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Equality Act later today. It is widely expected to pass but will face more of a battle in the Senate.