Marjorie Taylor Greene co-sponsors bill to stop US embassies flying Pride flags

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and recently-elected Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has co-sponsored a bill that would ban the flying of any flag other than the Stars and Stripes outside U.S. Embassies and other consular posts.

The bill, House Resolution 85, is sponsored by South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan. He has introduced the legislation, dubbed the Old Glory Only Act, several times previously but it has repeatedly failed to progress.

Georgia Rep. Greene issued a statement explaining her support.

“During my campaign for Congress, I promised that I would always put America First. That means that only the Stars and Stripes should fly over our embassies in foreign countries. President Biden’s State Department has already raised a flag over our embassies that doesn’t represent the vast majority of Americans.”

She then takes a swipe at the Black Lives Matter movement, falsely labeling it a “Marxist group” espousing “Communism”.

“In the past, rogue members of the State Department flew the flag of the radical Marxist group, Black Lives Matter. The domestic terrorists represented by that flag have burned down our cities with the mission of defunding our police. We should NOT be flying a flag of a group who wants to erase our history and bring mass destruction to our country through Communism.

“The federal government should only be flying the flag that represents ALL people, the American flag. We need to bring back pride in our country and raise the Star Spangled Banner proudly. Old Glory represents our great American military and their sacrifices to ensure our freedom. This isn’t a political issue. This is about Patriotism, and we need more of it.”

During the Obama era, it became increasingly common for U.S. Embassies to fly the rainbow flag during Pride month on official flag poles. The practice was prohibited by President Trump, although embassies were able to display the flag inside buildings.

Some embassies defied the order, with the US ambassador for South Korea, Harry Harris, displaying both the Pride flag and Black Lives Matter flag, outside the local embassy for a couple of days last summer.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow also displayed a Pride flag to highlight Russia’s demonization of its LGBTQ communities.

In January, Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden‘s pick to lead the State Department, said he plans to allow embassies to fly the pride flag.

Since taking up her Congress position last month, Greene has quickly become one of the most controversial lawmakers in the U.S. due to her extremist views and brazen support for debunked conspiracy theories.

She has previously said the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were staged, questioned whether any planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11, and insisted the 2020 election was rigged. On social media, her accounts have ‘liked’ comments calling for the execution of particular Democratic lawmakers.

Last month, old footage went viral of her chasing and harassing a Parkland survivor, David Hogg, and telling him she was carrying a gun.

As news of her old social media postings emerged, Greene attempted to distance herself from some of the more extreme ones, claiming, “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.”

Some of the old postings and ‘likes’ were subsequently deleted.

However, she continues to support the conspiracy that last year’s election was rigged.

Days after the inauguration of President Biden, Greene filed articles of impeachment against him, accusing him of corruption and abuse of power. She has also expressed support for those who rioted in the Capitol on January 6.

In recent days, Democrats have introduced measures in an attempt to strip Greene of her committee assignments and have demanded she resign or be removed. When she was elected last November, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy assigned Greene to the Education and Labour Committee and the Budget Committee.

It now appears an increasing number of Republicans are also fed up with the image she is bringing to the party. Yesterday, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell issued a tacit rebuke of Greene. Although not naming Greene, he said, “Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

Greene was quick to respond on Twitter, saying “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.”