The walls are closing in on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is in trouble.

Calls to oust the Republican conspiracy theorist from Georgia are mounting as two more Democrats have announced plans to file a resolution demanding she resign.

Reps. Nikema Williams of Georgia and Sara Jacobs of California say they plan to introduce the resolution later today. According to a press release, the resolution will formally censure Greene for her remarks “supporting the assassination of current and former elected officials.”

The press release adds:

Congresswoman Greene’s comments and actions are dangerous, unpatriotic, and a clear threat to every Member of Congress. It would be irresponsible for us to allow her to use the ‘People’s House’ as a platform to peddle discredited conspiracy theories that only fan the flames of hatred and violence. This is the same rhetoric that provoked the lawlessness we saw during the January 6th Domestic Terrorist attack. We must do everything we can to prevent similar events from occurring ever again.

Jacobs and Williams are joining Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, who announced last week his plans to introduce a resolution to expel Greene from Congress “in light of numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

In addition, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida has called for Greene to be stripped of her committee assignments, including her spot on the Education committee, which Democrats say she’s unfit for given her belief the Sandy Hook and Parkland massacres were hoaxes.

Greene has become an absolute lightning rod since taking office last month.

Not only did she file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for crimes committed by Donald Trump one day after Biden took office, but she accused Nancy Pelosi of exposing her to COVID when she (Greene) refused to wear a mask, and she threw a hissy fit about having to go through a metal detector to enter the U.S. Capitol building.

On top of all that, she has pushed the false narrative that the November election was rigged against Trump and continues to insist Biden is an illegitimate president. The day after the insurrection, she told an interviewer, “it was a hard thing we did yesterday, but I wouldn’t do anything else.”

Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene the day after the Capitol riot saying "it was a hard thing we did yesterday, but I wouldn't do anything else. I wouldn't do anything else." This video is beyond disturbing. pic.twitter.com/MaN1IviBlw — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 30, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to meet with Greene this week to talk about her recent behavior and the negative attention she’s bringing to the Republican Party, though he hasn’t said whether he plans to actually discipline her for anything.

As for Greene, she remains defiant. Over the weekend she tweeted that she had a “great call” with her “all time favorite POTUS, President Trump” and that she “won’t back down” or apologize for anything she’s ever done.

I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump! I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.