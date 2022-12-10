Matt Lister’s head wrap, James Longman’s coconuts, & Troye Sivan’s sun tan

This week cops in the UK searched for the hottest man around, gay men sounded off on “top privilege,” and the cast of Wicked fell into place. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Matt Lister wrapped his head.
Brian Justin Crum wore leather.
John Duff found a mirror.
Billy Reilich played ball.
Jordan Torres went to Costa Rica.
Taylor Lautner drank coconut water.
Jake Miller made a friend.
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman got heated.
Diplo swam in the ocean.
Antony Tran kept it tight.
Caique Aguiar flexed.
Jeremy Bieber hit the gym.
Simon Dunn sailed away.
Arthur Nory took a trip.
Troye Sivan got some sun.
James Middleton went to the beach.
James Longman had coconuts in Thailand.
Jaimie Wilson showed off.
Dax M. López wrapped presents.
And Josh Brolin snapped a selfie.
2 Comments
Rambeaux
Dear Jake Miller,
Strolling around in a river where that new friend has taken a dump might not be the healthiest thing to do.
SDR94103
once again, ugh.