Cops issue an alert for this man and the internet can’t contain itself

Police in the UK yesterday issued an alert for the public to keep an eye out for a man they wish to question about drug-related offenses.

It provoked a huge reaction… but possibly not the one cops anticipated.

For a start, many were quick to comment on the handsome, musclebound man’s appearance. Many offered to house him if he was seeking a place to hide.

His name—Robert Rimmer—only increased online interest.

Here’s the original police appeal:

Have you seen wanted man 36-year-old Robert Rimmer? Robert is originally from the Ashton-Under-Lyne area of #Manchester but has known links to #Hull, #Cheshire, #Liverpool and #Blackpool. Read our full appeal here: https://t.co/PlGA4VvE8q pic.twitter.com/oJlr6IReHh — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) December 6, 2022

Humberside Police also posted the notice to its Facebook page. It swiftly prompted over 1,300 comments. Almost all were lust-driven.

“If I find him….. I won’t be givin him back 😂😂😂” said one woman.

“Soooo how dangerous? Take me hostage in handcuffs kinda dangerous or ??” asked another.

“Look at him😱 If I see him I’m going to make a citizens arrest and handcuff him to my bed ….To help Humberside police of course 🤣x” said a third woman.

A fourth said, “My back door is unlocked hon 😉 let’s see if you live up to your name hahaha.”

“Man wanted for drug-related charges hands himself into police after being chased down by a mob of women,” joked another.

Of course, pretty soon, plenty of gay men also entered the chat.

“I’ve got a safe place he can bury himself in,” said one beneath a Wales Online Facebook posting that elicited over 4k comments.

“Is he into guys?? Asking for a very close friend,” said another.

Previous conviction

However, not everyone was impressed or amused.

News reports say Rimmer was previously sentenced to five and half years in jail in 2013 for a knife attack on a former soccer player. Yikes!

“Call me old fashioned but I prefer my men less orange and without the criminal convictions,” said one woman.

If anyone spots Rimmer, police warn against approaching him. “Instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line quoting investigation reference 20900368291. If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”