Meet the incredible TikTokers nominated in the 2022 Queerties

Voting in the 2022 Queerties is underway, and these ten TikTokers have kept our feeds brimming with entertaining and informative content all year long.

They’re all more than deserving of the top prize, but only one can win!

Get acquainted with them below, and be sure to vote for your favorites each day until February 22.

Brian Esperon (@besperon)

Brian is a choreographer and dancer from Guam who took social media by storm after he choreographed the WAP dance. He’s got serious moves and a seemingly boundless supply of energy. Take a look at his feed for proof. Cast your vote for Brian here.

Ivy Eve Scarlet (@ivy.eve.scarlet)

@ivy.eve.scarlet If anyone was wondering, I think my ulcer is getting worse. Gonna be honest I don’t think anyone was wondering #fyp ? original sound – Mikaela ?

Bedroom musings from Ivy Eve Scarlet can be funny, inspiring and surprising — but never boring! Cast your vote for Ivy here.

Tyler Gaca (@ghosthoney)

Tyler cracks us up with his sketches, which often find him acting opposite… himself. Take a scroll and vote for Tyler here.

Julian Burzynski (@julianburzynski)

Anyone who puts this much care into a recreation of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” video is already a winner in our book. Browse through Julian’s other fine work and vote for him here.

Rose Montoya (@rosalynnemontoya)

@rosalynnemontoya Reply to @colorfulcourtney and dont forget to include your pronouns in your signature! ? original sound – Rose Montoya

Model, actor and advocate Rose Montoya gets frank answering fan questions, and we love to see it! Vote for Rose here.

Rams Dolll (@ramsdolll)

Beauty influencer Rams Dolll’s makeup game is always on point, and we’re taking notes. Vote for Rams Dolll here.

Hailee and Kendra (@haileeandkendra)

Hailee and Kendra make married life look ever so sweet, and in response to the video above — we’d kick it with them any day. Vote for Hailee and Kendra here.

The Old Gays (@oldgays)

You’re never too old to have the time of your life, and The Old Gays are serving major friendship goals. Vote for them here.

Ian Zaro (@ianz95)

With moves like these, what more does one need? Whether he’s dancing or lip syncing, Ian always keeps us entertained. Vote for Ian here.

Mikey Angelo (@mrgrandeofficial)

Mikey scores major creativity points with his original raps covering pop culture from a distinctly Gen Z point of view. Vote for Mikey here.