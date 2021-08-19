Meghan McCain, hater of tell-all books, to release tell-all book in audio format only

This just in: Meghan McCain is releasing a new book. Sort of.

John McCain’s daughter’s latest foray into the literary arts will hit bookstores streaming services in October. Though it’s being billed as a book, “Bad Republican” is only being released in audio form, not in print.

According to the publisher’s summary, 36-year-old McCain “tells her story — in her own words — inviting listeners inside the unwavering heart and ferocious mind of a young conservative woman who refuses to back down.”

In other words, she just going to talk about herself for five hours and 56 minutes and then package it as a memoir.

Awkward moments, final conversations, motherhood, and more. Listen to @MeghanMcCain's deeply personal memoir, only on Audible, Oct. 21 ?https://t.co/hEn4K4Zx9C — Audible (@audible_com) August 18, 2021

According to the publisher’s summary, the “memoir” will cover everything from being John McCain’s daughter to being John McCain’s daughter, with a few chapters devoted to her misadventures on the New York dating scene before she met her husband, noted homophobe and right-wing propagandist Ben Domenech.

McCain, who loved nothing more than to criticize guests on The View who had written tell-all memoirs, will also offer her personal insights on the topics she’s most passionate about, including cancel culture, internet trolls, and her hatred of Donald Trump.

. @MeghanMcCain appears so pleased with herself as she asks Mary Trump a question and then answers the question before Mary has the opportunity to respond. This is more attack than interview. pic.twitter.com/fPXYRXHGZW — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) July 26, 2020

“Bad Republican” will be available on Audible October 21. It will retail at $29.95. We did the math and that comes out to $.08 a minute.

Here’s how folx on Twitter reacted to the news about McCain’s new audiobook…

Makes me want to cancel my Audible subscription. — Jane L (@parkcityjanie) August 18, 2021

Wait-anytime someone was on the view with their memoir, didn’t she have the viewpoint it was purely greed for money? Funny how hypocrisy is so easy for her. — Angela Holter (@angela_holter) August 18, 2021

HARD PASS. — Bethanie Cabral (@Bethanie_Cabral) August 18, 2021

Will Meghan finally reveal who her father is or will we have to catch that on an episode of Maury? — Greta (@GretaGrace20) August 18, 2021

Can we just stop hearing about McCain? Please, @audible_com Does anyone actually like her or do they listen to her out of respect for her amazing father? — Eric Allen (@iAMERICAllen) August 18, 2021

Wasn’t she the one railing against behind the scenes tell-all books? — Bungalow BILL (@BungalowBILLcom) August 19, 2021

Anyone interested in a drinking game while listening? Take a shot every time she says “my father” — robert lares (@robert_lares) August 19, 2021

