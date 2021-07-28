Meghan McCain to produce made-for-TV movie starring Heather Locklear based on ’90s self-help book

Meghan McCain‘s highly-anticipated final day on The View/last day on Twitter is this Friday. But we haven’t seen the last of her just yet.

John McCain’s daughter has just signed on to produce a new original Lifetime movie tentatively titled Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story inspired by the best-selling 1997 self-help book by the late motivational speaker Dr. Richard Carlson.

Deadline reports:

The film tells the emotional and inspiring true story of Kristine Carlson, co-author of the best-selling book series Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, who finds her world crashing down around her after Richard unexpectedly passes away. Faced with unsurmountable grief, Kristine finds her voice and the strength to navigate and rebuild her family in the midst of profound loss.

Sounds riveting.

The biopic will star ’90s soap opera actress Heather Locklear and will mark her first return to the small screen since completing a 30-day court-ordered rehab treatment in 2019 after she was arrested for felony domestic battery, resisting and obstructing a police officer or EMT, and multiple counts of battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

McCain revealed this week on Twitter that she’s “beyond excited” to executive produce the “legendary” project starring an “icon” like Locklear, who appears to have had her Twitter account suspended for some unknown reason.

I am beyond excited and honored to be partnering with @lifetimetv and @KristineCarlson to executive produce the legendary “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” book into a Lifetime film with icon @HeatherLocklear starring. Can’t wait to share it with all of you!https://t.co/iUS1Amwx3h — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 26, 2021

Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story is scheduled to premiere later this year.

Here’s how people on Twitter responded to McCain’s big announcement…

And then, irony died. — Liz 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈Matthei (@Lizmatt7) July 26, 2021

Don’t rush on our account. — Fenix2020 (@Fenix202018) July 26, 2021

Funny, you made fun of billionaires using their own money to go outer space; but it’s ok for you to use your mother’s money to make a crappy movie. — Marie J. (@MarieJ19) July 26, 2021

This is a bit random but… pic.twitter.com/jVizynHvnu — JM (@lifeofmiguel07) July 26, 2021

I watch Lifetime constantly but I’m gonna pass on this one. Thanks for the heads up because I refuse to support anything you are involved with. — SSStarr (@ssstarr14) July 26, 2021

Legendary? — Vaccinated & Opinionated (@StephenColley18) July 26, 2021

…except when your colleagues voice a different political opinion, and then you’ll have to rudely interrupt them, taking away their air time. — 🌊🌊🌊Anthony Spina🌊🌊🌊 (@AnthonySpina94) July 26, 2021

Why is Heather Locklears account suspended? — Piper__33❤🍁❤ (@33_piper) July 26, 2021

OMG the amount of insurance must be astronomical. — RJ Black (@RJ__Black) July 26, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.