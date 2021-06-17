Meghan McCain threw another temper tantrum on ‘The View’ today and we’re all a little bit dumber now

Meghan McCain had another meltdown on The View this morning and once again reminded everyone of how truly insufferable and embarrassingly unqualified she is for her job as a morning show personality.

It all started when Whoopi Goldberg was in the middle of talking about President Biden’s trip to Geneva and Meghan rudely interrupted to say that “with all due respect” she didn’t care what her co-host was talking about.

“I don’t care that you don’t care,” an annoyed Whoopi replied. “Just hear what I’m saying.”

“I don’t care that you don’t care!” 36-year-old Meghan snarled back. “We’re even!”

To which Whoopi said, “Well, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are.”

“You can be how you always are!” Meghan retorted before the show cut to commercial.

Whoopi: "I don't care that you don't care" Meghan McCain: "I don't care that you don't care! We're even!" Whoopi: "Well, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are." Meghan: "You can be how you always are!" pic.twitter.com/p0waUKoPTX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021

After the break, the two women both said they were sorry to one another.

“I want to apologize because I was rude,” Whoopi said. “I didn’t need to say what I said, and I apologize. That’s not the way I want to behave at work. I apologize, Meghan.”

“I apologize too, Whoopi,” Meghan, who reportedly earns $3 million a year to flaunt her privilege on the show, replied unconvincingly.

Honestly, it’s pretty ridiculous that Whoopi had to apologize to Meghan when it was Meghan who interrupted her then acted like a petulant child, but that’s just how these things tend to go, unfortunately.

Here’s what people are saying about it…

meghan mccain when a person gives an opinion she doesn’t agree with #TheView pic.twitter.com/EbJQft3ElF — dailyL (@dailylaney) June 17, 2021

The hypocrisy of #TheView was just demonstrated by that little episode of white privilege by Meghan McCain. — StarMztyk (@StarMztyk) June 17, 2021

Why does Meghan McCain still have a job on #TheView? — Claire Splan (@ClaireSplan) June 17, 2021

I AM JOHN McCAINS DAUGHTER DAMN IT pic.twitter.com/2A0TbK2c07 — TWalsh (@hogan_1969) June 17, 2021

STOP ?? INTERRUPTING ?? WHOOPI She let YOU talk @MeghanMcCain

good grief

Respect your elders https://t.co/qNX3w2k5aN — Lee Mac (@LeeMac19871611) June 17, 2021

If @TheView doesn't get rid of Meghan McCain, it'll never, ever be watchable. McCain rocking her head with righteous indignation at WHOOPI GOLDBERG? End this. — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) June 17, 2021

I was totally waiting for Megan tk bust out “I know you are, but what am I?” — From Chaos 🌊 (@rella311) June 17, 2021

Whoopi a BLACK woman once again apologizing for being disrespected and dismissed by Meghan McCain her WHITE counterpart. If that isn't the ultimate level of white privilege then I don't know what is! @MeghanMcCain @WhoopiGoldberg #TheView! pic.twitter.com/LYgLQUdwzd — Cori Simone (@CoriSimone27) June 17, 2021

To @TheView it’s way past time to bring on a Conservative w manners. @MeghanMcCain has NONE! — SassyLady1961 (@SLady1961) June 17, 2021

When Meghan McCain takes the day off #TheView pic.twitter.com/F25ANRT8HR — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) June 17, 2021

I swear Meghan McCain is every girl I went to high school with. — Kris MC (@3LeggedCat70) June 17, 2021

#whoopi you have nothing to apologize for. You are saying everything we say to the television every day when #meghanmccain opens her mouth!

Thank you ?? #TheView pic.twitter.com/u50dlnbRI9 — Marc JayRokz ? ?? (@MarcJayRokzNYC) June 17, 2021

Disrespecting Whoopi is the last straw. Get rid of Meghan McCain please!!! #TheView — neha purswani (@purswanineha) June 17, 2021

Meghan McCain getting a paid platform to be disrespectful to black women like Whoopi Goldberg who have done the hard work and paid their dues. #TheView pic.twitter.com/VT3Mxt2uTE — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 17, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.